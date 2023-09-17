'I feel like I can breathe': the bumpy road to Kiwi citizenship

The family shuttled back and forth between Thailand and New Zealand. Now, they live on a lifestyle block in Hira.

A series exploring why people choose to call Nelson and Aotearoa home.

Eleven-year-old Aroha has picked up enough Thai to learn the really important bits.

“When Mum’s mad and tells me to clean my room, I know to go to my room right away,” Aroha said.

Kanruchi Sangkhadamrong – known to her friends and family as Ae – became a New Zealand citizen in July, after a long and often bumpy bureaucratic process.

The permanence and security of citizenship after years of uncertainty was a relief, Ae said.

“I feel like I can breathe.”

Ae met her Kiwi fiancé, Phil, in 2010 in the restaurant and bar she ran at the time in Kanchanburi, Thailand. The couple hit it off, and travelled around Asia together. Their daughter Aroha was born the following year in Thailand, Phil taking Ae to the hospital by scooter after her waters broke.

For a few years, the family shuttled back and forth between Thailand and New Zealand. It took a long time for Ae to get the relevant visas to allow her to work and stay, and for several years she could only reside in New Zealand for six months at a time.

“It took a long time; it was not an easy time for me,” she said.

Phil Platt/Supplied "I feel like I can breathe," says Ae, after becoming a citizen in July.

But despite the bureaucratic difficulties, the family persevered, feeling that Aotearoa was a good fit, Ae said.

“I thought about Aroha, how she would have a better life. New Zealand is beautiful, and safe, safe for Aroha.”

The family lived in Nelson before shifting to Hira, where they had fruit trees, sheep and Ae’s carefully-tended vegetable garden.

Assimilation into Kiwi culture hadn’t always been easy: and the language in particular has been a sticking point, Ae said.

A shy person, she found English classes intimidating, she said. “My brain doesn’t work, I sometimes feel stupid.”

Supplied The Asian Community Transformation Trust aims to help people "cut through" cultural and language barriers in New Zealand.

Aroha, who helped her mum with translations, remembered snatches of Thailand from her younger years. She was not fluent in the language, but understood a lot and had picked up a few Thai customs.

“Like don’t put your feet on the table, or pat people’s heads,” she said.

Sometimes she went to temple with her mum, and the pair attended Thai community events together.

However, the 11-year-old felt firmly rooted in Aotearoa.

“I feel more Kiwi because I have been here for longer.”