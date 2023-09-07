Ukrainian documentary film The War of Chimeras to premiere at Auckland festival

Ukrainian mother-daughter director duo Mariia and Anastasiia Starozhytska want Kiwis to learn more about the conflict in their homeland with the release of a documentary film later this month.

Anastasiia Starozhytska was consumed by fear when she heard the first Russian bombs rain down on Kiev.

“You start to feel like an animal and just have your instincts. The human brain returns to the basic things – to stay alive, to find a safe place,” the 35-year-old said.

“I was really afraid that in one second all my life can end,” her mother, Mariia, 56, said.

The pair, who work as filmmakers, arrived in Glendowie, Auckland in September 2022 on temporary special visas after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of that year. Half their family remain in Ukraine.

Together they directed a documentary film called The War of Chimeras which will premiere in Aotearoa later this month at the Doc Edge Festival 2023.

The film chronicles events that preceded the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It focuses on the Battle of Ilovaisk, a struggle for control of an eastern Ukrainian town between Ukrainian Armed Forces and pro-Russian separatists in 2014.

“It’s very personal... it's a story about war, love and death that was documented by real participants of events,” Anastasiia said.

“It's an observation of how Russian aggression began, and ordinary Ukrainians decided to defend their country themselves,” Mariia said.

“How the Battle of Ilovaisk shocked this whole world, and how it changed the lives of its participants."

Anastasiia and Mariia ventured into war zones to capture the footage for the film in 2015.

“We just did what we did. When we went to the war zone, of course we understand that it is dangerous, but we just had a desire to understand what is war, what's going on. That was more important,” Anastasiia said.

The pair said they want Kiwis who watch the film to understand what the Ukrainian people have gone through.

"How young people, in the 21st century, just wake up one day and realise everything has changed... they are now in a country at war,” Anastasiia said.

“All our friends, the people that are on the screen, they are not soldiers. Yesterday they were teachers, builders, journalists or businessmen."

“They never even dreamed to be soldiers. We had no army in 2014,” Mariia said.

Anastasiia said the Ukraine war, which has killed more than 60,000 people and displaced 17 million, is a battle for democracy.

“We are fighting for our ideals. We need to prove that democratic regimes are better than totalitarian ones. That is why Ukraine needs to win,” she said.

"We want to show what cinema can do, to share emotions, to share the life experience. This is the most important things that humans can do with each other, to share life experiences and understand each other deeply.

"Because cinema has this language that can be without words, that people can internationally understand.”

Mariia said she has appreciated the hospitality of Kiwis since arriving in Aotearoa.

“We see Ukrainian flags outside the homes of Kiwi citizens. It is a real pleasure to see such support,” she said.

“When we say to our friends who are soldiers that 17,000 kilometres from Ukraine they have support in New Zealand, they are really happy."

The War of Chimeras will premiere at the Capital Cinema in Balmoral, Auckland on September 17 at 6.30pm.