Teachers need to embrace te reo Māori 'if serious about equity'

The Te Ahu o te Reo Māori initiative during their walk at Tūhaitara Coastal Park.

Primary school teacher Te Māio Tamati-Stirling’s hopes for the nation have become more ambitious since joining a programme that aims to teach 10,000 teachers te reo Māori annually.

Raised speaking the reo in the home, the St Anne’s Catholic School teacher is one of five from his Christchurch kura at the highest fluency on the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori ki Ngāi Tahu course this semester.

Seeing so many other teachers on the same waka, Tamati-Stirling (Ngāi Tahu) hopes within his lifetime all schools will be teaching at a minimum of level 3 reo Māori immersion like his school.

As Associate Education Minister in 2020, Kelvin Davis launched Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori as a way to get “as many educators on board as possible” to achieve the goal of 1 million reo Māori speakers by 2040.

Ngāi Tahu’s Whitiora is one of 13 providers delivering the programme across the country. It began in July 2021 – after a $7.5m pilot in 2019 – and will continue through to 2030.

Supplied Primary school teacher Te Māio Tamati-Stirling says learning te reo Māori helps him feel empowered to teach it. Here he is teaching his students about floating using waka they made during immersion lessons.

Education Ministry associate deputy secretary Pauline Cleaver says since mid-2021, 16,290 educators had enrolled in the kaupapa, and the aim was to have 10,000 participants each year.

The goal was to strengthen the language capability and proficiency of the education workforce so all early learning, kura and schools can integrate reo Māori into their classrooms.

Te Ahu o Te Reo ki Ngāi Tahu kaihautū (leader) Lynne Te Aika said 2200 educators had so far completed the course within Te Waipounamu and it was now into its third year.

Attendees were all in the education workforce – including board members, office staff and teachers – with some classes having several teachers from one school.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Teachers meet for wānaka for Te Ahu o te Reo Maori at Kaiaipoi High School. Leader Lynne Te Aika leads the waiata.

“I think I’ve seen a favourable change in the past two years… schools and early childhood centres wanting to lift their te reo Māori proficiencies.”

It was a “coalition of the willing”, Te Aika said.

Learners voluntarily signed up to one three-hour class one night a week, plus some weekends, for 14-week semesters, from beginners up to level 5.

Its course includes lessons about the Kai Tahu dialect, wrapping in weekend wānaka at sites like Moeraki and Riccarton Bush, for educators to learn about plants and species belonging in the South Island whenua.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Teachers walk at Tuhaitara Coastal Park as part of a weekend wānaka for their Te Ahu o te Reo Maori course.

Tamati-Stirling was already using games learned through the course which his students love, including a Jimmy Fallon Show game “with a Māori spin on it”.

Collaborating, sharing ideas and making connections with other teachers at the same level had been valuable, as was making resources for course assignments since they were hard to come by.

Each teacher signed up also received $500 from the iwi to go towards the school, he said.

His kura was level 3 immersion, where each child received an hour of full immersion each day on various subjects.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori - Maori Language Week is this year from Hepetema (September) 11 to 17.

The course was helping him refine his skills in the reo, and since joining his school on their immersion journey, and joining the course, his hopes had become a “bit more ambitious” to see every school do the same.

“Within my lifetime would be great,” Tamati-Stirling said.

“It kind of empowers me as a teacher… I can teach it so the kids are offering perfect sentences and structure as they move through.

“It’s a taonga for Aotearoa and our people and the students deserve the right to learn about it and about some of the positive pūrākau [stories] about Māori.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Wānaka in local settings such as Tuhaitara Coastal Park, brings the environment and the curriculum to life, Te Aika says.

Hillmorton High School principal Ann Brokenshire had completed two semesters, along with more than 30 staff from the kura including a Scottish personal assistant wanting to pronounce students’ names correctly and two board members.

It was a “huge commitment from staff” to make time for it, and it took time for them to build confidence “to start really using some te reo Māori in classes”.

“It’s a real leveller when you’re a principal and learning alongside your young teachers who seem to learn quickly.”

But it was important to embrace the language “if we’re really serious about equity in this country”.

“It honours a partnership.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hillmorton High School principal Ann Brokenshire says teachers learning te reo Māori and using it in the classroom “honours a partnership”.

As an experienced Japanese teacher, Brokenshire believed that in order to understand a culture, you needed to understand the language.

She had noticed students using more te reo Māori at school when even five years ago they did not.

“We’re certainly part of the revitalisation of te reo Māori in this country, and realising ourselves how hard it is.”

Hillmorton social studies and history teacher Liam Offer was completing his second semester, level 3, as a new teacher with an undergraduate degree in New Zealand history and Māori studies, and an interest in the impacts of colonisation.

Teachers, as Crown agents, had a responsibility under Te Tiriti o Waitangi to understand te ao Māori, tikanga and te reo Māori, he said.

Being competent was important since he was Pākehā with a significant proportion of Māori students, and it helped with relationship building, he said.

There was $33.1m spent on the programme in the 21/22 financial year, $26m in the 22/23 financial year and about $40m will be spent over the next two years.