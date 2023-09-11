Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori a chance for Kiwis to celebrate te reo

Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori is a chance for Kiwis to seize the moment to celebrate te reo Māori, whether through kōrero (speak), waiata (sing) or pānui (read), tākaro (play), whakarongo (listen) or ako (learn).

Kiwis are being called on to stop what they're doing on Thursday at 12pm to celebrate te reo Māori with the Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori Māori Language Moment.

It will mark the exact moment the Māori Language Petition was presented to parliament in 1972 on the first Māori Language Day, and three years later this would be expanded into Te Wiki o te Reo Māori Māori Language Week which has been celebrated annually since.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori Māori Language Commission is asking Kiwis to use this moment to kōrero (speak), waiata (sing) or pānui (read) in te reo Māori.

Tumu whakahaere chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui said he wants 1 million Kiwis celebrating te reo in any way they want from wherever they are.

“Te reo Māori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. Te Wiki o te Reo Māori has played a big part in making the language accessible to people across Aotearoa New Zealand,” he said.

supplied Ngahiwi Apanui is the tumu whakarae or chief executive of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

"This gives us hope of achieving the goal of 1 million speakers of te reo Māori by 2040. Join us and take a moment for te reo Māori as we acknowledge the past, celebrate the present, and prepare for the future."

People can celebrate by ordering their coffee in te reo Māori, practising basic te reo through greetings or checking out a Disney reo Māori waiata on streaming platforms.

They could also start lunch off with a karakia, call a friend have a kōrero in te reo Māori, or listen to Hinewehi Mohi sing the Kiwi national anthem at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in England which was the first time it was performed in te reo Māori.

Those who plan to participate are encouraged to express their support by signing up online.