Government announces $73.7m to further transform disability support services

A programme to transform support services so that disabled people have more control over their lives has received a “critical” funding injection.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced $73.7 million over the next four years last week to expand Enabling Good Lives (EGL) along with other initiatives, and a further $40.5 million annually in the following years.

“The Enabling Good Lives (EGL) approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities and governance structures,” Radhakrishnan said.

“This Government is continuing to transform the disability system, ensuring that disabled people, tāngata whaikaha Māori and their whānau all benefit from the EGL approach, which increases self-determination."

EGL is an approach to disability support services, proposed in 2011, that the Government has been implementing in communities across Aotearoa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan has announced funding to expand a programme that aims to improve disability support services. (File photo)

It allows disabled people and their families to have more control over the resources used for their support through a personal budget that they can manage themselves.

Instead of receiving bulk funding for a specific service type, disabled people receive individualised funding which they can modify to suit their needs.

“This funding strengthens protections for disabled people, will extend EGL to new regions, transform existing disability support services and build community capability and leadership opportunities for disabled people,” Radhakrishnan said.

“Disabled people should be able to have more choice and control over the decisions they make for their own lives and be able to pursue their goals like everyone else.”

Gerri Pomeroy, a disabled person who is part of the EGL national leadership group, said the programme is about a mindset shift.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Gerri Pomeroy, who is part of the Enabling Good Lives national leadership group, says the extra funding is “critically important”. (File photo)

"In the current system, disabled people don't have a lot of say in their lives, they have services delivered from a set menu of options,” she said.

“EGL is about giving disabled people, their families and whānau the ability to have authority in their daily lives."

Pomeroy said the funding injection is “critically important”.

“What I particularly like is there's a tranche of funding for community development for disabled people and their families and whānau,” she said.

"I see that as a particularly critical opportunity for disabled people and families and whānau to lead in community development themselves."

Helena Tuteao (Ngāti Mahuta) is a disabled person and is part of the EGL regional leadership group in Waikato’s Māori caucus.

“It aligns nicely with the values of te ao Māori in terms of tino rangatiratanga which is loosely described as self-determination,” she said.

“During the development... there was a real intention for the engagement and participation of Māori. All the way through there's been a 33% participation of Māori, including those that hadn't engaged with the system before.”

Radhakrishnan said while the funding will make a significant difference to many, she acknowledges there is still more to be done.

"The drawdown of this funding is another significant step towards a national rollout of the EGL approach and transformation of our disability system."

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said the Government had announced $114.2 million for Enabling Good Lives and other initiatives. That figure should have been $73.7m over the next four years with an additional annual $40.5m injection in the years following that. (Amended at 9.48am, September 12, 2023.)