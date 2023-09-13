Kiwi ambulances with te reo Māori names arrive in Ukraine

Seven ambulances from Aotearoa have arrived in Ukraine to provide medical support as the nation’s war with Russia continues.

The seven retired St John ambulances bear names that reflect te ao Māori principles and were officially accepted into Ukrainian medical teams in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with more than 60,000 people killed in the conflict and 17 million displaced.

The fleet was transported to Ukraine from Tāmaki Makaurau by the charity Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation).

Former mayor of Tauranga Tenby Powell is the chairman of Kiwi K.A.R.E.

“After an epic journey that started mid-last year with a phone call to New Zealand from beleaguered Kharkiv, this exemplifies multinational teamwork at its best, all in support of Ukraine,” he said.

Kiwi KARE/Supplied The ambulances carry names which represent te ao Māori principles like tupuna (ancestry).

“We have had tremendous support from St John Ambulance New Zealand, who donated the ambulances to Kiwi K.A.R.E, and shipping company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, who moved the ambulances to Europe.

"Without the support of these two wonderful organisations, they would certainly not be in Kyiv now.”

The ambulances are named after the seven principles of the Māori world view.

These are rangatira (leadership), manaaki (caring), kotahi (unity), whānau (relationships), kaitiaki (guardianship), wairua (spirit) and tupuna (ancestry).

Kiwi K.A.R.E approached Ngai Te Rangi, an iwi based in Tauranga, for advice on naming and blessing the ambulances.

"We are thrilled to be involved in this important mahi and... we feel honoured to be able to bless these lifesaving vehicles and those who will travel within them for the people of Ukraine,” Ngai Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said.

Kiwi KARE/Supplied One of the fleet of ambulances will serve as a mobile health clinic in Ukraine.

One ambulance will serve as a mobile health clinic to help those in newly liberated areas who can't access medical care.

Ukrainian NGO Day-by-Day helped service the vehicles.

“We want to thank the wonderful people of New Zealand who have supported Kiwi K.A.R.E since June last year,” director Oleksii Tsapenko said.

"We are very grateful for your continued support.”