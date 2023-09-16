Christchurch man denied funding for mobility van again

Manny Koks' mobility van has broken down and is uneconomic to repair.

The usual modes of transport don't always work well for Christchurch man Immanuel Koks, 49, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around.

His latest attempt to get government support for a mobility van has fallen short, after his old vehicle broke down earlier this year, and Koks says a “rigid” funding system is stopping people with disabilities from getting the equipment they need.

But a spokeswoman for the Department of Internal Affairs says $44.3 million has been allocated towards easing the cost of resources for disabled people over the past five years.

Koks acquired support in 2018 for a mobility van from Enable New Zealand, which is one of the Government’s disability equipment funders.

He received $12,165 towards a vehicle and a further $12,165 for the modifications. But the total cost for the Renault Master 2010 van, along with modifications, came to $51,085.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff 49-year-old Immanuel Koks has cerebral palsy and has been unable to secure funding from the government for a new mobility vehicle.

Koks’ successfully applied to the Government’s Lottery Grants Board for additional funding and the family took out a loan to cover the rest of the costs.

However, the van, which needed $4000 worth of repairs in 2022, broke down earlier this year.

Koks applied to Enable New Zealand for funding for a new vehicle but was declined in February. The agency assessed his disability circumstances had not changed significantly, and the funding he received in 2018 was a "one time only contribution".

Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People advised Koks at the time to apply again to the Lottery Grants Board.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Koks says without an accessible vehicle he is unable to travel with his wife Sarah and his 6-year-old son Nathaniel, and he wants funding systems to be less “rigid”.

But this week he revealed he was turned down by the grants board as well as not enough time had passed since he previously received support.

“They’ve got a six-year stand-down period, and I've only had the van for five years. So basically they've said, ‘No, you've got to wait.’”

Koks said being unable to replace the mobility van has negatively impacted his quality of life.

“We do have another vehicle, but it's not really suitable, and it means basically when everyone else goes out, my wife and me have to stay..

“It’s been hard, I'm limited as to where I can go."

Koks said the Government needs to make it easier for disabled people to access funding for vehicles.

“Firstly, I think the lottery department shouldn’t be so rigid on the stand-down period,” he said.

"If someone has a genuine vehicle breakdown within the period, and it's doing them a good thing and is likely to set them up for many years ahead, they should be willing to help them."

The Lottery Grants Board is managed by the Department of Internal Affairs.

"The Lottery Individuals with Disabilities Fund provides grants to people living with disabilities to help them have better access and be more connected to their communities,” general manager of community operations Clare Toufexis said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Koks says not having a suitable vehicle is difficult and has limited where he can go.

"Over the last five years, the Lottery Individuals with Disabilities Fund has allocated $44.3m towards easing the cost of resources needed to help reduce barriers to participation."

Toufexis said the fund is significantly oversubscribed every year.

"To ensure fair distribution and equity of access, funding decisions are made by an independent distribution committee,” she said.

"Policies are in place to help ensure objective decision-making. For example, rules are in place for grants to purchase or modify vehicles.

"Anyone receiving a grant for a vehicle can only re-apply for funding for the same purpose after a six-year period. This is because vehicles are reasonably expected to last at least this long."

Toufexis said applicants who received funding for vehicles in 2018, will be eligible to apply for funding again in 2024.

Koks needs at least $72,000 for a new mobility vehicle, and he is raising money in the meantime through Givealittle.