Severe diarrhoea outbreak in Fiji and rising crime prompts warning to Kiwi travellers

Fiji health authorities are trying to find the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak in the country.

The Government is urging Kiwis travelling to Fiji to exercise caution as the Pacific nation grapples with a severe diarrhoea outbreak and rising crime rate.

Fiji’s Health Ministry said it was trying to find the cause of the outbreak, which had sparked fears of water contamination.

The fears followed the deaths of seven people in the Balevuto area in Ba, although the government confirmed they were not related to the outbreak.

The ministry said more than 70 cases of diarrhoea were reported in parts of the Ba province, on the western side of the main island Viti Levu, with 18 people hospitalised there in the past three days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Thursday that travellers to Fiji should follow the advice of local health authorities and take sensible hygiene precautions.

A spokesperson said Mfat was offering Kiwis health-related advice on its SafeTravel website.

Tourism Fiji Tourists arriving at Fiji’s Nadi Airport. Kiwis have been cautioned while in Fiji because there is a diarrhoea outbreak and a rise in crime in the Pacific nation.

Fiji’s Health Ministry said since August 20, 72 people from Balevuto had “suffered loose bowel motions, fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“We are seeing four to five new cases per day as opposed to 0-2 cases prior to this outbreak,” a spokesperson said.

Mitieli Vasu, of Toge village in Ba, told Stuff he was concerned at the rapid rise of cases in the area.

"People are affected in so many ways here and around the country and the government must quickly find the cause of this outbreak and get the support to help those affected.”

The health ministry also reported one suspected case tested positive for Shigella sonnei, a type of bacteria that is spread through the faeces of infected persons, “and known to cause outbreaks of acute diarrhoeal illness”.

“Further specialised testing of patient samples will be done at a reference laboratory in Melbourne,” the spokesperson said.

Fiji’s Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told parliament this week, chemical analysis of tap water from the supply scheme providing water to more than 6000 residents, conducted by the Koronivia Research Station, showed that all chemicals were within the normal range for drinking water standards. (USAEPA Drinking Water Standards, 2018; WHO Drinking Water Standards 2019 Guidelines)

“The Ba medical team is also collecting samples from alternative sources of water, that is, tanks and boreholes for analysis at Fiji CDC.

“The teams are also doing house visits, supplying WASH kits, purification tablets and conducting public health awareness,” Lalabalavu said.

Fiji’s government is also grappling with a rise in crime with “opportunists” the single biggest challenge for the country’s police force, a senior official said.

Police commander west Iakobo Vaisewa said home invasions and street muggings in Fiji had become increasingly prevalent.

“The rising incidences of crime, such as petty theft, burglary and robbery, have caused members of the community to become fearful and call for urgent police intervention,” Vaisewa said as he called for greater collaboration with the community to identify those behind “these dangerous acts”.

“In some break-ins, we have noticed perpetrators were walking off with smaller items, including liquor.”

Fiji is among the most popular international destinations for New Zealanders.

New Zealand, Canada and the United States have urged their citizens to “exercise extreme caution” while travelling in Fiji.

They issued alerts calling on tourists to remain alert in public places, and to avoid certain areas in the capital Suva.

They also warned of assaults, robberies and sexual attacks in Suva's downtown nightspots.

Fiji’s Tourism Minister Bill Gavoka said the problem was only “specific to certain areas in Suva, but the country is safe”.