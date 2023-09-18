Te Pāti Māori unveils disability policy with promise to improve building access

Improving the accessibility of buildings and a greater voice for advocacy groups are some of the changes Te Pāti Māori is proposing to improve equality for tangata hauā (people with disabilities).

The policy was revealed on Sunday and includes the establishment of a Mana Hauā Authority to direct 25% of all disability funding.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the announcement is a response to systemic racism and the inequitable treatment of tangata hauā in Aotearoa.

“We are committed to being a movement that leaves nobody behind and being a voice for those who are constantly being marginalised in Aotearoa,” she said.

“We intend to make Te Reo Rotarota (Te Reo Māori Sign Language) as an official language in Aotearoa, and will provide pathways for te reo Māori speakers to learn Te Reo Rotarota and New Zealand Sign Language."

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer unveiled a policy on Sunday to address what she calls inequitable treatment of tangata hauā (people with disabilities).

The policy would see the minimum wage exemption, which allows disabled people to be paid below minimum wage, abolished immediately. Labour has proposed to abolish it by 2025.

Funding for Enabling Good Lives, a programme that seeks to give disabled people more of a voice in how they receive support, is doubled under the policy, and Māori disability organisations would receive $35 million.

Te Pāti Māori is also promising to address the inequality in support disabled people received from ACC and Ministry of Health.

Currently, people who are born with disabilities receive less support from the Ministry of Health compared to people with accident-related disabilities who are supported by ACC.

The policy would also ensure Māori disability groups are included in the development of all disability-related policy and legislation.

It proposes to reform building standards for full accessibility. Currently, only commercial buildings need to provide accessibility for disabled people and residential builds do not.

Te Pāti Māori would retrofit existing states homes to meet universal design standards, which ensure the home is accessible for someone in a wheelchair to enter and manoeuvre inside.

It would also amend the End of Life Choice Act, which legalised euthanasia in 2019, to address what it argues are not enough safeguards to ensure that disabled people are not targeted.

The policy would abolish abatement rates from disabled people who receive welfare. This is when financial support is reduced if welfare recipients earn some money on the side.

Disabled people on welfare who enter relationships would also not see their financial support reduced.

It also proposes to replace ACC and with a Māori ACC entity.

Ngarewa-Packer said Te Pāti Māori is committed to ensuring that whānau hauā are treated with dignity and respect, and their rights are upheld.

"This policy lays out our path to achieving tino rangatiratanga for whānau, hapū, and iwi, and improving outcomes for Tangata Hauā in Aotearoa” Ngarewa-Packer said.