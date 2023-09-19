Election 2023: Kaupapa Māori polling places to counter voter discrimination

Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

The rollout of 15 kaupapa Māori polling places is one of the steps the Electoral Commission has taken to ensure Māori voters will be treated equally in this year’s general election.

This comes after academic research found some Māori voters have faced barriers to participation in previous elections.

Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University associate professor Veronica Tawhai (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepohatu) conducted research on Māori experiences during the 2020 general election.

She said this was in response to complaints made by Māori in the 2017 election that they experienced unfair treatment and institutional racism at polling booths.

But while the Electoral Commission assured Kiwis that these problems would not be repeated in 2020, Tawhai’s research found otherwise.

Stuff The Electoral Commission has announced steps it is taking to ensure Māori voters can participate in the general election this year fairly.

“Given Māori electorates have existed since 1867, the lack of preparedness and attention given to ensuring those on the Māori roll can exercise their democratic right to vote as easily and efficiently as other New Zealanders is unacceptable,” she said.

“The poor treatment of some Māori by polling booth staff in past elections, due to their choice to be on the Māori roll, must also be entirely eliminated.

"We are asking the commission to confirm what steps they have taken to ensure this type of electoral injustice for Māori does not reoccur in 2023.

The issues uncovered included polling stations not having a Māori roll, a lack of voting ballots for Māori electorates and Māori roll voters allegedly facing discrimination and longer wait times.

John James Carberry (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Porou) was the co-researcher of the project and said the negative experiences had by Māori were unnecessary and disheartening.

“Māori should never be made to feel a ‘nuisance’ or embarrassed because of the lack of regard being given to our electoral rights as Māori,” he said.

"Given its awareness of these issues over the last two elections, it is sincerely hoped the Electoral Commission has addressed these as a reflection of their commitment to ensuring equality for all electors in 2023, including Māori.”

The research recommended increasing the number of Māori venues like marae to use as polling places, increasing the number of Māori and te reo Māori-speaking staff, educating staff about the Māori Roll and Māori electorates, including pronunciation, and vetting staff for discriminatory attitudes.

Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said the Electoral Commission had taken a number of measures to improve voting services to Māori voters, including setting up 15 kaupapa Māori voting places.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer reacts to Budget 2023. (Video first published May 18, 2023.)

“In 2020, we ran a successful pilot of a bilingual voting place in Huntly. This election we have expanded that to 15 voting places where our staff can take voters through the voting process in te reo Māori or English,” he said.

“The people working in the Kaupapa Māori voting places are from the local community – they will welcome you and can help you enrol and vote.

“There are also voting places at marae and kura and other locations of significance for Māori."

He said training for voting place staff highlights the difference between the general roll and the Māori roll, and staff have access to an online guide on Māori pronunciation.

He said since the last election. the Commission has set up a Māori advisory team, along with a chief adviser Māori who is part of the executive leadership team, to offer advice and support for its activities.

Public information on enrolling and voting has also been translated into te reo Māori regional dialects.

Le Quesne said voters can be assured that electoral rolls for the local general and Māori electorates are at every voting place, and if people aren’t enrolled, an enrolment form can be filled out at the voting place.

“We understand Māori voters may not have always had a good experience when they go to vote and we’ve been working hard to address this,” he said.

“We want to deliver the best service possible. We will have 20,000 temporary staff working on the election, and mistakes can happen."