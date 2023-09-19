Election 2023: Greens, Te Pāti Māori and TOP ace disability issues scorecard

Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

The Green Party, Te Pāti Māori and The Opportunities Party have scored the highest on a test about their positions on issues impacting the disability community.

CCS Disability Action and the Disabled Persons Assemby (DPA) released the Election 2023 – Disability Issues Scorecard on Sunday.

The advocacy groups asked seven major political parties about their positions on key disability policies in the leadup to the general election.

Policies included increasing the disability allowance, setting a date by which all public transport will be accessible and introducing regulations to ensure state housing and private new builds are more accessible, among others.

The Green Party, Te Pāti Māori and The Opportunities Party committed to all nine policies the advocacy groups felt were important.

Labour committed to four, was undecided on three and opposed two policies. National committed to three, was undecided on four and opposed to two policies. ACT committed to three, was undecided on five, and opposed one policy. NZ First did not respond.

Access Matters Aotearoa lead campaigner Juliana Carvalho said disabled people and their whānau should inform themselves before they cast their vote.

"I strongly recommend people with disabilities, their whānau and people who care about justice and fairness and equity to have a look and see where the parties stand because that will make a great difference,” she said.

“Voting is our biggest weapon for justice and for fairness. We are lucky to live in a democracy, so make the most out of it.

"Get informed, see where the parties stand, and talk to your family, talk to your friends, that also care about the quality of life that you have, and make sure you vote."

Disabled Persons Assembly national president Joanne Dacombe said she was heartened to see Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party commit to upholding disabled people’s rights.

"Whereas it was a bit concerning to see both major parties saying that they wouldn't commit to regulation of new builds to meet Lifemark universal design standards,” she said.

“That's a real shame because accessible housing is very dire for disabled people, so it shows a lack of foresight in planning for the future given that we've got an ageing population and what benefits disabled people often benefits older people."

Supplied Disabled Persons Assembly national president Joanne Dacombe said the scorecard results for the two major parties concerned her.

Universal design standards ensure a person using a wheelchair can enter a property and manoeuvre around inside it. Current laws do not require residential housing to meet this standard.

Dacombe said a key takeaway of the scorecard is that disabled people need to be informed.

“They need to look at those policy areas that we identified and decide if those are policy areas that they want to see action,” she said.

“Disabled people need to also remember that they've got a voice and a vote. If we make up 24% of the population... then we should be using our vote."

CCS Disability Action chief executive Mel Smith said she wasn't surprised by the results of the scorecard

"It’s probably not surprising that the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori have similar values to us in terms of inclusion,” she said.

“There's a couple there that were question marks for the Labour Party and the National Party that we would probably question whether they’re question marks or stuff that they didn't really want to respond (to).”

Smith said one of the key issues for CCS Disability Action in this year’s election is an increase to the disability and child disability allowance.

“That will make a huge difference in terms of child poverty and people being able to access just life in general,” she said.

“Obviously the accessibility legislation were other key things that we were looking at, to really think about how people are going to be able to access community and how much we value everybody being able to be involved in life in general."

Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill aims to set up a committee of 10 disabled people to provide advice and make recommendations about accessibility to the disability issues minister.

Critics wanted the committee to have more power to enforce accessibility standards and the bill rewritten with more input from the disability community.