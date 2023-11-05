A sense of hope: becoming a better Tiriti partner

Renee Jepson (Ngāti Porou) is running a workshop aimed at helping professionals become better partners of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Renee Jepson approaches every hui with hope, she says.

“I have that going into every hui, I enter: a sense of hope for a different future.”

Jepson (Ngāti Porou) is a facilitator for Poutama Pounamu, a division of Waikato University dedicated to Māori achievement.

Jepson has supported ākonga (students), kaiako (teachers) and whānau in the educational sector. Now, she is taking her work into the wider community.

Jepson’s free Te Tiriti and anti-racism workshops help professionals deepen their understanding of how historic breaches have led to disparity and injustice, and how to address racism, discrimination and inequity in and out of work, she said.

The workshops feel personal for Jepson, she said.

One of the most significant Tiriti beaches was the banning of Te Reo Māori in schools, which led to generations of Māori losing a vital link to their identity, she said.

“When my father was 5 years old, he accidentally spoke Te Reo Māori in the playground,” Jepson said. “He was punished with a dunce cap, and had to stand in a corner.”

After that, his parents “made the decision to keep te reo Māori to themselves,” she said. “My father lost his ability to kōrero Māori”.

Now 70, her father never regained his ability to speak the reo he lost as a child, she said.

“Language is your identity: he’s grown up with a chunk of his identity missing,” Jepson said. “That hurt emanates through him and also through me.”

The irony of Jepson’s decision to study te reo Māori at university was not lost on her, she said. “I was paying for something my father already had.”

She also found herself defending her choice, she said.

“Random strangers would say, ‘Māori? Why would you do that? What a waste of time’.”

It was a shock to Jepson, who came from a supportive whānau.

“Then you are put out into the real world, and that was ugly.”

But she persisted, buoyed in part by her grandmother, who pointed to her uncle’s degree on the wall, telling Jepson hers would one day hang beside it.

Last year, that uncle, acclaimed playwright and director Hone Kouka, was awarded an Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate, receiving the Sir Roger Hall Theatre Award.

“As a whānau we have gone through this trauma; my uncle is giving back in the arts, I wish to give back in the educational space.”

By teaching people how to be better partners of Te Tiriti, Jepson has found a way to recover what has been lost through the generations, she said.

“We are all partners of Te Tiriti, in any role we take.”

There are still spaces left in Jepson’s Saturday, November 18 workshop, 12.30pm to 4pm at Nelson’s Elma Turner Library. Email yuki_fukuda@hotmail.com to secure your place