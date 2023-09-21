Rongoā Māori helping to heal communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in Omāhu, Hawke’s Bay

Omahu Road in Hastings was hit by flooding after the storm passed through.

Jolie Davis (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) recalls meeting a young man who lost everything when Cyclone Gabrielle struck his village earlier this year.

"The most devastating thing for him though was watching his horses get washed away. They were his life, his livelihood, his source of income and his companions,” the Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) resident said.

"That was a huge loss for him. He couldn't save them, so he carried a lot of guilt around that."

Davis is a practitioner of rongoā Māori, or traditional Māori healing.

She has been travelling to Omāhu, Hawke’s Bay every month to offer healing and counselling to those impacted by the cyclone that killed 11 and displaced 10,000 people.

ACC/Supplied Jolie Davis is a rongoā Māori, or traditional Māori healing, practitioner and has been supporting communities in Hawke’s Bay still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We saw people in high distress, burnt out emotionally, mentally and spiritually devastated,” Davis said.

"They have pretty much been taking care of themselves as best they can since. But in situations like this, support, manaaki and holistic care grounded in tikanga is what benefits our whānau most."

Rongoā is made up of techniques like mirimiri (bodywork), rākau rongoā (native flora herbal preparations) and karakia (prayer) and can be used to treat injury, illness, as well as maintain general wellbeing.

Community hauora and healing days are held at Omahu Marae, which has also been providing food, clothing, medical support, and accommodation for whanau made homeless by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"The local urupā [cemetery] adjacent to Ōmahu Marae was especially damaged... another level of cultural and spiritual devastation to a community already impacted by the floods,” Davis said.

Davis said when the cyclone first hit, her job was to support people dealing with the shock and distress.

David White/Stuff The tropical storm tore through Aotearoa in February, killing 11 people and displacing 10,000.

"There was lots of physical pain and injuries we treated from the hard physical work and long hours a lot of them were doing,” she said.

"People were still in shock and finding it difficult to sleep, eat, think and function as a result and spiralling downwards. There was a toll on the whole community, emotionally, mentally and spiritually."

Davis describes rongoā Māori as a holistic approach based on understanding of the world through a te ao Māori lens.

“So when a kaumātua is talking about the devastation to their whenua, or home or urupā – we get that. We understand their mamae [pain] for their tupuna or the future generation or mokopuna, and how the physical pain they feel in their body is probably related to that,” she said.

"Along with the bodywork that we do, korero, karakia, and waiata may be a part of the process to help them release that burden."

Davis said as Māori she understands how connection to the land directly affects the wellbeing of whānau and community.

"When Papatuānuku [the land] is in pain, we are in pain,” she said.

Davis is a member of the ACC Rongoā Māori Advisory Panel. ACC has offered rongoā Māori as a rehabilitation service since 2020.

She said the support from ACC has led to more acceptance for rongoā.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Report into Cyclone Gabrielle deaths of volunteer firefighters

“We were working out of garages, out of a back room in someone's house, that kind of struggling, working on koha,” she said.

"The support of ACC... it has given us legitimacy. For the first time, rongoā practitioners have been able to establish themselves and have that foundation of regular work, referrals and income."

ACC data shows that rongoā Māori claims have more than doubled over the past year with close to 29,000 sessions delivered.

Davis believes rongoā Māori has a place in the health system alongside mainstream western medicine.

“We’ve got to start providing something that's more holistic. Something that's also taking into account the patient’s emotional wellbeing, their relationships with whānau, their stress levels,” she says.

“Connecting patients back to these things that will keep them well, happy and whole.

“Especially with Māori, where there has been huge disconnection since colonisation. We have to reconnect back to these practices and belief systems that kept our tīpuna well, happy and healthy.”

Every time Davis returns to Ōmahu she can see the difference healing through rongoā Māori is having on communities.

"People generally are out of that high distress and desperation we saw the first couple of visits,” she said.

"They always look forward to our visits and complain that four weeks is too long between sessions. Now they smile, we laugh with each other – still a lot to do but at least there is hope for the future."