Pacific summit: Biden announces diplomatic ties with Cook Islands, Niue

Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House.

The United States has established new embassies in Niue and the Cook Islands as President Joe Biden seeks to win over the Pacific to counter China’s influence in the region.

The announcement came during Biden’s second annual summit hosting Pacific island leaders at the White House on Tuesday, NZ time.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his Vanuatu counterpart Sato Kilman are not in Washington.

Sogavare had declined Biden’s invitation, while Kilman is facing a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Biden also plans to open an embassy in Vanuatu by “early next year”.

He is set to announce multimillion-dollar projects in infrastructure across the Pacific, including an undersea cable project to strengthen internet connectivity.

1 NEWS Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta wraps up a flying visit to the US with a meeting with Antony Blinken in Washington DC on November 23, 2021.

Biden said in a statement that the new relations with both nations would deepen America’s co-operation in addressing climate change, protecting maritime borders and marine resources, and advancing “a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

He reaffirmed the US-Pacific Partnership made at last year's summit, aimed at strengthening co-operation through trade, security and diplomatic ties.

The president said he recognised both Niue and the Cook Islands as sovereign and independent states.

“The United States plans to work closely with the Cook Islands, Niue, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Pacific community to bolster Pacific regionalism.

“I appointed the first US Envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum [Frankie Reed]. Today’s recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations will not only further strengthen our bonds in the region, it will also help forge the shared future we seek – one of greater security, prosperity, and dignity for all.

“Together, we intend to align the objectives of the United States’ first-ever Pacific Partnership Strategy with the Pacific’s own priorities as embodied in the Pacific Islands Forum 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.”

Niue’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi said Tuesday’s historic event had been 12 months in the making.

“We have been looking forward to this day since the announcement was made by the US last year, that it would recognise Niue as a sovereign state.

US Embassy, Wellington US Special Envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum, Frankie Reed, right, at the Pacific Solutions Summit in Rarotonga in August. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US will participate in the forum leaders meeting in the Cook Islands in November as an observer.

“We have a long history of friendly relations with the US. There is a small community of US citizens living in Niue, and I believe we also have a community of Niueans who have chosen to make America their home,” Tagelagi said.

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is at the summit in Washington in place of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Biden’s two-day summit began on Tuesday with the president welcoming the leaders to the White House, followed by a working lunch.

In the afternoon, Biden's special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, joined the leaders for discussions on the issue.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, hosted a dinner at the State Department, where the Cook Islands and Niue were recognised diplomatically.

The summit continues on Wednesday when Kerry will host a breakfast with US Agency for International Development (USAID) head Samantha Power, Pacific leaders and the philanthropic community to further discuss climate change.

The visiting leaders will also meet with members of Congress and attend a roundtable with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on trade and investment.

The Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting will be held in Rarotonga in November, and Biden said the US would participate as an observer.