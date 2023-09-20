Māori, Pacific leaders call for global protection of whales

A large whale has washed onto the sands north of Hokio Beach.

The adoption of the whale as the new Ocean Ambassador to the United Nations has been hailed as a “breakthrough” by Māori and Pacific leaders attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

With climate, health, and financing for development on their agenda, the group is also seeking global support to protect whales in international waters.

The Māori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, and other leaders of New Zealand and the Pacific supported the resolution, which was proposed by Dr Ralph Chami of Blue Green Future.

“For the first time, our tribes have formed a collective to work to implement indigenous customary protections across whale migration routes between critical feeding and breeding grounds,” Lisa Tumahai co-chair of the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Fund said.

The theme of the 78th session of the Assembly (UNGA) is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all”.

More than 140 world leaders and their representatives from 193 countries are attending UNGA 78, the main decision-making group of the UN.

Chami and blue carbon expert Dr Carlos Duarte are the lead technicians working with indigenous founders of the Hinemoana initiative.

Tumahai (Ngāi Tahu) said the fund was set up “to raise a $100 million for indigenous-led blue habitat restoration and trophic rewilding projects” as part of a large-scale plan to recover and protect whale populations across the Pacific.

“The fund is a joint Conservation International Aotearoa initiative with seven indigenous partners from Aotearoa New Zealand, Tonga, French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands, creating the Pacific’s first IPLC-led climate finance mechanism.”

Mere Takoko, vice-president of Conservation International Aotearoa, said Chami’s work with indigenous tribes in Aotearoa and the Pacific “helped grow the scientific acknowledgement of the role that our relations, the tohorā [whales], play in addressing the twin challenges of climate change and ocean biodiversity loss”.

Ngātiwai leader Aperahama Edwards said his iwi and others would be committed to placing back the authority of indigenous tribes over their oceans to support the effort.

“It is important that indigenous peoples from across the Pacific come together to rewild our oceans and restore blue habitats to help stabilise our communities on their lands and create long-term climate resilience.”

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this week’s forum was “a collective vow to humanity”.

“We convene to forge strategies and commitments that will boost our progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Let this be the moment we unite with unwavering resolve to combat climate change and protect our shared home. Our actions today determine the legacy we leave for generations to come,” Rabuka said.

Leaders met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, with Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni inviting the UN chief to attend the Pacific Islands Forum summit in Nukua’lofa next year.

Greenpeace Aotearoa said governments have “no time to lose” in protecting the oceans.

The environmental group’s analysis of the threats facing the oceans was released on Monday.

The report – From Global Ocean Treaty to Protection at Sea – sets out a political roadmap to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, which is also the UN’s target.

The new Ocean Treaty opens for signatures at the UN meeting on Thursday (NZ time), which the Government is an early signer, Greenpeace campaigner Ellie Hooper said.

“It’s a win for nature, global co-operation and people power.”

Through the Hinemoana Halo, indigenous representatives at the UN summit pledged to work together to create the world’s largest native marine protected area network over a 2.2 million sq km area.

The project will come under a customary protection framework that would put more investment into whale conservation and introduce seasonal protections across whale migratory routes or “blue” corridors.

The plan will be launched at the 2024 UN Oceans Decade Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

Inside Government NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is also in New York before heading to Washington DC for the second US-Pacific summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is also in New York while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins remained at home to campaign ahead of the October 14 election.

Mahuta said she would hold bilateral and multilateral meetings.

“I’m looking forward to delivering the National Statement on behalf of Aotearoa New Zealand and reaffirming our close relationships with friends and key partners while in the United States.”

From New York, Mahuta heads to Washington DC for the US-Pacific meetings next week on regional issues and US engagement in the Pacific.

Pacific Islands Forum leaders will meet President Joe Biden for a second summit aimed to pressure China's “economic intimidation”.

The two-day forum will be held at the White House on Tuesday and Wednesday (NZ time).

The United Nations General Assembly ends on Friday.