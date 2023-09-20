Deaf families invited to take part in kōrero on youth challenges

Timaru teacher Tarryn Fahey is Deaf, but communicates in three different languages. (Video first published August 13, 2023.)

Christchurch resident Zoe Ferguson knows all about the highs and lows of going through life as a young Deaf person.

The 22-year-old had strong support during her high school years, with a professional interpreter there to assist her in every class.

But when she started studying at university this changed dramatically, and she had limited access to materials in New Zealand Sign Language.

"I had to work really hard to get access in the classroom and connect with other students,” Ferguson said.

"I couldn't sit back and slide through my studies; it was a lot of additional work throughout my three years there."

Supplied Deaf Aotearoa Youth Board President Zoe Ferguson, pictured with Cory Myatt when they were both working as NZSL interns at the Office for Disability Issues in 2020.

Ferguson is the president of advocacy group Deaf Aotearoa’s youth board which is leading a kōrero on September 29 on the concerns of young Deaf people for the future.

The online panel discussion will cap off the International Week of the Deaf which runs from September 18 to 24 and follows International Day of Sign Languages on September 23.

Ferguson said it was important to create more opportunities for Deaf youth to socialise and interact.

"Deaf young people don't need to feel isolated; they can hang out with and make Deaf friends the same age as them,” she said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on young Deaf people, Ferguson says.

Deaf Aotearoa chief executive Lachlan Keating said the kōrero aims to pave the way for a more inclusive future where Deaf youth have more opportunities in education and employment.

"This panel is about linking with the community, learning from older Deaf individuals to improve the prospects of the next generation,” he said.

"We aim to facilitate better access, increased social support, and play a pivotal role in revitalising New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL)."

Keating said the organisation wants to educate hearing individuals on the importance of understanding and supporting the Deaf community.

"We encourage everyday Kiwis to give NZSL a try, learn a few signs, and be allies to Deaf people they encounter, as a way to play their part in shaping a brighter future in our country for young Deaf people."

STUFF Rachel Tate is one of the New Zealand Sign Language interpreters bringing Covid-19 information to the Deaf community during the government's briefings. (Video first published October 2021.)

Ferguson said the Covid-19 lockdowns had a significant impact on young Deaf people.

"Deaf kids are more shy and nervous about going back to face-to-face events. They didn't have exposure to school or Deaf clubs, which impacted their social skills,” she said.

Ferguson wants to pursue a career in the corporate sector and has dreams of travelling the world.

She believes all young Kiwis, whther or not they can hear, should have the same opportunities and experiences as everyone else.