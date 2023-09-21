Pasifika man humbled to win Young Nurse of the Year Award

John Fa’ukafa, 29, received his Young Nurse of the Year Award at a ceremony on Wednesday.

A young Pasifika nurse has been recognised for his work to support and care for victims of sexual assault or abuse.

John Fa’ukafa, 29, was awarded Young Nurse of the Year by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Toputanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki Aotearoa (NZNO) at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Fa’ukafa works at the Pohutukawa Clinic, a sexual assault assessment and treatment service for adults in Tāmaki Makaurau.

He said he was lost for words and humbled when he found out about the award.

"It was a definite surprise that I was being nominated and even more surprising that I won the award,” Fa’ukafa said.

Fa’ukafa is of Tongan whakapapa and is the first Pasifika male to provide care at the clinic. He is openly gay and not afraid to use his experience to support patients wholeheartedly, no matter their age, ethnicity, sexuality or gender identity.

He said that while he is proud of his resilience and ability to adapt and carry on, he does not allow his background, gender or sexuality to define who he is.

"For me and my nursing career, I think my perseverance and kind of my drive to do well and be well, I’ve always kind of exceeded that. As much as it’s a part of me, it's not always what drives me."

Fa’ukafa volunteered at Auckland Hospital during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was also involved in the immunisation campaign to protect at-risk gay and bisexual men from Monkeypox when it arrived in Aotearoa last July.

Fa’ukafa’s nominators described him as bringing out the best in others by being warm, supportive and honest.

They said he views everything from a patient perspective, looks for ways to reduce barriers to being seen, and combines a professional approach with his authentic self.

"John consistently offers help to every other member of the wider multidisciplinary team. His generosity of spirit improves the working lives of everyone around him – doctors, receptionists/schedulers, nurses, cleaners, psychologists, and baristas."

Fa’ukafa said he was grateful to work with such a good team of people.

The two runner-ups for Young Nurse of the Year were Elizabeth Hope Zizik and Tiahn Beuth-Pukepuke.