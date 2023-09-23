Pacific leaders take climate, peace and security struggle to UN summit

Pacific Islands Forum leaders say there's no subject more important to their people than climate change.

Pacific leaders say they have placed their trust in multilateralism, but climate change, peace and security are priorities for the region.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Pacific Islands Forum members called on developed nations to take more action as the region finds itself on the frontline of the climate crisis, grappling with its devastating effects.

“We believe in the values of peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity,” Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said.

“The far-reaching impacts of rising inflation, the climate and energy crises, and geopolitical competition on the vulnerable Pacific Island states are pushing the boundaries of international co-operation and threatening the world’s security and governance systems.”

The theme of the assembly’s 78th session is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, after meeting Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, talks about the Pacific's need to co-operate to ensure stability during an era of great power conflict. Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

More than 140 world leaders and their representatives from 193 countries are attending UNGA 78, the main decision-making group of the UN.

Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr has called on the Group of 20 nations to uphold their commitments to the Paris Agreement.

“G20 nations, responsible for 80% of global carbon emissions, have a crucial role in emissions reduction and leading the path towards sustainable development.

“We urge the UN to simplify access to multilateral funds for Small Island Developing States and other vulnerable communities, promoting a faster transition. We also call on the international community to work with SIDS to increase access to climate finance.”

Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa called on the world leaders to “leave nationalism behind and urgently put action to the rhetoric they have been propagating for the past eight years”.

Pacific Islands Forum Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr, wants the UN to make available funds for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“Climate change, the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have taught us that the choices made on one end have far and wide-reaching devastating impacts on those of us who are many, many miles away.

“If we are going to uphold and deliver on our strong commitment to ‘leave no one behind’ and ‘reaching the furthest behind first’, we will have to leave nationalism behind.”

Marshall Islands President David Kabua said the future of his country and other low-lying island states hung in the balance due to the effects of the climate crisis.

“The time for speeches and eloquence of talk is over. It is time for eloquence of actions. Let deeds, not words, be our operating principle.

“Our own islands’ security is at stake – not only by the tension between superpowers but by the rising seas and changing oceans.

“The world has spent a full generation falling short in our common goals to avoid dangerous climate change.”

Kabua said for more than 30 years, Pacific leaders have been “sounding the alarm” in every international and regional forum.

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will present New Zealand's message to the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano called for a mandate to negotiate a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Vanuatu and five other Pacific Island nations have committed to Tuvalu’s call.

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is also in New York while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins campaigns at home ahead of the October 14 election.

She will attend a meeting with the Commonwealth foreign ministers on the sidelines of UNGA 78, and sign the Oceans Biodiversity Treaty.

Mahuta will also deliver Aotearoa’s message to the UN General Assembly on Saturday, before travelling to Washington for meetings on Pacific regional issues and United States engagement in the Pacific.

US President Joe Biden is hosting round two of the Pacific leaders’ summit in the White House on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UN General Assembly ends on Saturday, NZ time.