Disabled Persons Assembly appoints former MP Mojo Mathers as chief executive

Former Green MP and disability advocate Mojo Mathers was announced as the Disabled Persons Assembly’s new chief executive last week.

Aotearoa’s first Deaf parliamentarian Mojo Mathers is taking the reins at a prominent disability advocacy group.

The former Green Party MP was announced as the new chief executive of the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) last week.

She said she is honoured to take on the role during what she calls a crucial time for the community.

“Making disability rights real is essential for building a stronger, more resilient society where everyone can reach their potential,” Mathers said.

"DPA has a strong part to play in making this happen, and I am delighted to be able to be a part of this."

Mathers, who was born profoundly Deaf, served in Parliament from 2011 to 2017.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Outgoing Green MP Mojo Mathers speaks about the importance of inclusivity in Parliament.

She has been involved with DPA for over 15 years and received the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with disabilities in 2019.

DPA national president Joanne Dacombe said she was thrilled to have Mathers lead the organisation.

“Mojo brings a strong commitment to justice, disability rights, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi to the role, which is essential for DPA's mission to drive systemic change for the equity of disabled people,” she said.

“Mojo's proven and long-standing commitment to upholding the rights of disabled people, and valuable understanding of the machinery of government, will be great assets to DPA.”

Dacombe said Mathers was known for her skills in collaborating with diverse communities and her staunch advocacy.

Mathers said upholding Te Tiriti and supporting the aspirations of tāngata whaikaha Māori and whānau hauā was a priority for her.

“Disabled people’s social and wellbeing status is demonstrably worse than their non-disabled peers across income, educational achievement, health, wellbeing and social participation,” she said.

"The outcomes are even poorer for tāngata whaikaha Māori and whānau hauā."

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Max loved playing on the monkey bars before he was diagnosed with a rare hip disease. Now, his family is fighting to help him back to the playground. (Video first screened June 15, 2023)

She said improving emergency responses for disabled people and the availability of accessible housing was at the front of her mind heading into the role.

"DPA was very involved in the pandemic response for our community and this had quite an impact on our organisation, so one of my priorities will be to look at building up DPA’s preparedness for future emergency responses including climate emergencies such as the flooding events earlier this year,” she said.

"The climate emergency is going to escalate the housing situation, and we have already seen that in this year’s flooding emergencies, so DPA will be continuing to call for affordable, accessible housing to be prioritised."