Biden welcomes Pacific leaders to Washington summit snubbed by Solomon Islands

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers New Zealand's message to the world at the UN headquarters in New York on Saturday, September 23, 2023 (NZ time).

The United States says it remains committed to increasing its presence in the Pacific as President Joe Biden welcomes Pacific leaders to the White House this week.

Pacific Islands Forum members were in New York last week for the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

But not everyone is in Washington for the Biden Pacific summit which starts on Tuesday, NZ time.

The Solomons Islands and Vanuatu governments said their leaders would not be attending the two-day Biden summit.

Solomons' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has declined the White House invitation, while Sato Kilman is facing a no-confidence vote in Vanuatu's parliament on Monday.

Pacific Islands Forum Pacific Islands Forum members with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, seated third from left, in New York.

This is the second time Biden has hosted the Pacific leaders as he pushes to improve relations with the region amid US concerns about China’s growing military and economic influence.

At the first summit 12 months ago, Biden pledged an US$810 million (NZ$1.4 billion) commitment to address the challenges of climate change, maritime security, and overfishing.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a media briefing on Sunday that the Biden meeting was “an opportunity for the President to strengthen ties with the Pacific Islands and discuss how we address complex global challenges like tackling the existential threat of climate change, advancing economic growth, and promoting sustainable development".

She said Biden was disappointed Sogavare, who attended last year’s summit, would not be in Washington this week.

A Solomon Islands government official told Stuff that Sogavare is not in Washington because he has “urgent matters" to attend to at home, and that Biden's invitation had arrived after "the business of parliament" was set.

Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele will attend in Sogavare's place, the official said.

In his speech to the UN on Saturday, Sogavare praised China’s development co-operation, saying it was “less restrictive, more responsive and aligned to our national needs”.

Sogavare, who switched allegiance from Taiwan to China in 2019 – just days after winning the general election, told the assembly that Beijing was the Solomons' lead infrastructure partner. Kiribati also severed ties with Taiwan in 2019.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, reviews an honour guard in Beijing on October 19, 2019. Sogavare says his government has been unfairly targeted since it formalised diplomatic relations with China.

In October 2020, Sogavare signed an agreement with China to help build venues for the Pacific Games, which will be held in November.

In March 2022, Honiara and Beijing signed a security pact that allows Sogavare to request China’s police and military officers if required to protect “Chinese personnel and major projects” in the Pacific nation.

Then in July, Sogavare signed several deals in Beijing, including a policing implementation plan and comprehensive strategic partnership that would allow a Chinese police presence in Honiara until 2025.

The US and its allies, including Aotearoa and Australia, have expressed concern at the Solomons-China pacts, with Beijing accused of setting “debt traps” across the Pacific.

But China’s special envoy to the Pacific, Qian Bo, said it was hypocritical of the West to criticise Beijing when both the US and Australia had signed new defence pacts with Papua New Guinea.

Qian said the West had a “Cold War mentality” and was blinded by “ideological prejudice”.

In August, the US announced it was expanding its aid mission to the Pacific after tours by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Sogavare said his government had been subjected to unwarranted and misplaced criticisms, misinformation and intimidation that threatened the region’s democracy and sovereignty.

He said the Solomon Islands had been unfairly targeted since it formalised diplomatic relations with China.

Pacific Islands Forum Pacific leaders with President Joe Biden in Washington in September 2022.

At the Washington summit, Biden is expected to announce his plan to open embassies in Niue and the Cook Islands, after recent launches in Kiribati, Vanuatu and Tonga. The US diplomatic mission was reopened in Honiara in January after a 30-year absence.

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta was also at the UN meeting and is in Washington in place of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is busy on the campaign trail ahead of next month's election.

Mahuta was criticised by NZ First leader Winston Peters, who said her presence in New York last week was a contempt of the “caretaker government” convention.

“Mahuta was at the UN to sign a highly contentious Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, deliver a national statement on behalf of New Zealand, and undertake bilateral meetings with world leaders and counterparts,” he said.

“New Zealand is less than two weeks from when early voting begins on October 2nd. The caretaker convention has always been that those matters the foreign minister is engaged in should be left to the next government to deal with.”

Peters said Labour had no mandate to push forward with this “covert agenda”, weeks out from the election.

But Mahuta said it was important for New Zealand to be at the UN, and it wasn't helpful being “ankle-tapped from back home”.

Honouring Māori tradition, Mahuta ended her speech to the assembly with a waiata, singing Te Aroha, with other members of the New Zealand delegation standing to support her from their seats.

Mahuta will join Pacific leaders at a Baltimore Ravens football game in Maryland on Monday, before visiting Baltimore Harbour for a briefing by US Coast Guard commander Captain David Obermeieron on combatting illegal fishing and other maritime issues.

The Biden Pacific summit ends on Wednesday.