Microsoft's Dan Walker excited to see how AI can disrupt inequity for Māori

Microsoft’s Dan Walker is excited about the opportunities technology and AI present for Māori and indigenous people around the world.

Dan Te Whenua Walker’s journey to working in technology wasn’t a conventional one.

The Whangaparāoa resident dropped out of high school at 15 and faced an identity crisis when he became disconnected from his Māori roots.

"I didn't really study tech or anything like that, but I did love video games,” Walker, 44, said.

"I knew about computers through my gaming so it wasn't foreign to me when I ended up going into these places of computers and technology."

Walker is now a sales manager and the indigenous lead for Aotearoa New Zealand at Microsoft. He is excited about the opportunities technology and artificial intelligence (AI) present to support Māori and indigenous people around the world.

Born in Taranaki, Walker (Ngāti Ruanui) moved to Christchurch at a young age, and lost touch with his culture and language.

Dan Te Whenua Walker, the co-chairman of Microsoft's indigenous working group, teaches a few key tech terms in te reo. (Video from April 2020)

"I was raised really disconnected, to be honest, mate. Disconnected from my language, my culture... growing up in Christchurch in the eighties,” he said.

“Just the narrative, the general vibe of what you saw on TV, and around all things Māori really was quite negative,” he said.

Walker said he was faced with an identity crisis that led him to a bad place.

"I dropped out of high school with no qualifications. But I was lucky to have both Pākehā and Māori who were in my corner when I needed it, and they helped me back from the brink, really,” Walker said.

"I remember being 18, and for the first time proud of being Māori. It was then when I started on my journey... of just reclaiming what was lost."

Microsoft/Supplied Walker dropped out of school at 15 and didn't have a conventional path to a tech career. He wants Māori, who make up only 4% of tech workers, to feel they belong there.

He began his career in retail and was drawn to technology by his interest in solving problems.

“A high school dropout doesn't get many options or opportunities, so I ended up falling into retail,” he says.

“I worked for Dick Smith electronics, and what I found is I loved talking with people, connecting with people and solving problems."

He worked his way up, moving to Auckland after securing a job with the phone company Samsung, and eventually joined Microsoft four years ago.

“That was a great opportunity... that ignited my passion for tech. It also made me realise that you can do a lot of good for your community and for your people through technology,” he said.

"I started realising how technology can be a benefit for our iwi and seeing how these two worlds can work together."

Walker said technology and artificial intelligence (AI) present exciting opportunities for Māori and indigenous people around the world.

“When we think about those areas that have plagued us for many years, like education. My son is dyslexic and I've long worried about how he gets along in the school system,” he said.

"AI can learn about how he learns and then start presenting information to him in a way that he needs to consume it. I'm excited about the inequity that exists within our society and how AI can disrupt it."

But he said the tech sector has a long way to go in terms of improving representation of Māori and other diverse groups.

Only 4% of tech workers are Māori, 2.8% Pasifika and 27% female, according to Government data released in 2021.

"It's a massive leap for us as a country to help to raise those statistics,” he said.

"So it really will take some courage from key leaders within New Zealand to step past the performative, past the token and really embrace what it means to work with a Māori world view."

Walker doesn’t want the technology sector to leave Māori behind.

"Too often we bring groups or children into Microsoft, and we hear, ‘Oh, I never even thought Microsoft was an opportunity for me,’” he said.

“What I would say is, if they have a passion around technology... just know that the tech sector is a place where they belong. I want every single child to know that."