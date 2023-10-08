'Vote now, and vote early': Restless Pasifika voters gear up for political change

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Grant Robertson say no new taxes will be needed to pay for the party's election campaign promises. [Video first published on September, 27]

Tides are changing and allegiances shifting for Pacific voters, with growing support for parties other than Labour – something almost unheard of in Pasifika circles. Torika Tokalau reports.

Two Samoan friends are sitting at a table in South Auckland’s Māngere mall, chatting away about life, family and the latest news from the islands – and politics.

“It’s time for a change and National can give us that,” 55-year-old Feleni Tuimaseve says.

“I’ve been a Labour supporter for years, but not this time. We have to think outside the box now.”

Tuimaseve looks around Māngere mall and feels somewhat let down by the red party.

It’s a beautiful Tuesday morning, and the mall is quickly filling up with shoppers.

“This is where a lot of us old Pacific people come together to meet,” says Tuimaseve.

“I come here every day, and it still looks the same, still leaks and floods when it rains. I want change, and this place hasn’t changed in the last three years.”

His mate Halo Alaimoana has a different opinion.

He’s voted Labour at every election, and while he’s pledged his vote to their Māngere candidate, his party vote will go to the Greens, because he’s a fan of Efeso Collins.

“He’s my man. I love how in touch with the community he’s been.”

Alaimoana is worried about the state of hospitals, the high cost of living and unemployment rates. At the centre of his concerns is a better future for his family.

A few kilometres away, community volunteer Evlyn Christina Faumuina has just cast an early vote in Avondale.

Like Tuimaseve, her loyalty to the Labour Party has ended.

The former union delegate doesn’t like how hard-working Pacific people are treated as low-income workers, and is now backing NZ First.

“The Covid lockdowns did it for me. I didn’t agree with how they expected us to stay home, away from family, stopping us from being there to bury loved ones.”

The Pacific vote

Otago University history and politics teaching fellow Joshua James says a lot is riding on these elections.

“We know Pacific people are likely to be in the low socio-economic band, therefore they feel more of the squeeze. So it will be important for them that there will be a clear way out of the cost of living crisis,” says James.

The apparent shift in Pacific voting allegiances doesn’t surprise James, although data is limited.

“It will logically flow that after Labour had such a large majority, and after many people feel like they didn’t get what they were promised to deliver, it’s natural that these voters will look elsewhere.

“When you have, say, Efeso Collins running for the Greens in a traditional Labour seat, I think that will create some reflection on voter choices.”

Last election saw the largest Pacific caucus in the country’s political history – 11 with Labour and one with the Greens.

Only two made it into Cabinet – Sepuloni led three portfolios, and Barbara Edmonds had four.

Sepuloni was also made deputy prime minister this year; the first Pacific politician to hold the position in New Zealand.

James said the underutilisation of Pacific MPs in Cabinet was common for both major parties and the governments they formed.

“It’s strange that Labour don’t prioritise their Pacific MPs and ministers considering that it’s so pivotal to continue to get the Pacific vote in these marginal seats.”

Panmure-Ōtāhuhu Pacific contest

The Panmure-Ōtāhuhu contest, says James, is definitely one to watch.

Collins, a former Labour member, switched allegiance to the Greens after he lost the Auckland mayoral election to Wayne Brown last year; he said at the time that Labour had been taking South Auckland, Māori and Pasifika votes “for granted” and should be challenged.

James said it was safe to assume other South Auckland seats like Māngere would stay with Labour, but Collins was in prime position to either win his seat or sway some Pacific votes to the Greens.

“There is the additional benefit that he can articulate what Pacific people feel when they’re ignored by the Labour Party.”

Collins is facing off with Labour’s Jenny Salesa, who entered Parliament as a list MP in 2014 after winning what was then the Manukau East seat – held comfortably by Labour since its establishment in 1996. The National Party is standing Navtej Randhawa.

James says the hotly-contested seat is a perfect storm, where Collins could carry Pacific votes from the suburbs.

“I know the Greens have done a fair bit of work in targeting this voter demographic, in particular by discussing what climate change would mean for the South Pacific.

“So it will be interesting to see whether they will reap the electoral roll benefits after the election.”

A crucial election

As early voting starts ahead of election day on October 14, Alaimoana is encouraging people to go out and vote.

Advance voting opened nationwide on Monday, with polling stations in schools, marae, shopping malls, supermarkets, community halls, churches and transport hubs.

“We like to live it to the last minute, or not vote at all,” says Alaimoana. “Don’t do that; vote now and vote early.”

As the fastest-growing population in Aotearoa, Pacific people will be a growing voter base. More than half the Pacific population is under the age of 25, meaning every election there are tens of thousands of additional Pasifika voters.

"You can see in all these marginal electorates, especially in Tāmaki (Auckland), what really drives the result is voter turnout, and imagine being able to mobilise those 25,000 people and get them out to vote,” he said in an interview with Pacific Media News.

Remuera resident David Qaranivalu knows how important casting his vote was.

The Fijian believes this year’s election will be very close, as the next government will determine livelihoods, especially for vulnerable communities.

He hopes the party with the best policies on the cost of living, education and healthcare will win.

“Please remember the real issues that affect our people and don’t forget the work with our people moving forward.”

Auckland University of Technology sports science lecturer Dr Lefaoali'i Dion Enari is voting in New Zealand for the first time, after being brought up in Australia.

“We have a lot to gain or lose in terms of how far we’ve come as a community,” Enari says.

“I’m voting because it’s one of only the few times in Aotearoa when every voice can be heard. This election is absolutely crucial in terms of all the hard work of Pacific pioneers, and the results will determine the direction we will go.”

Enari encourages the Pacific community to vote.

“There’s no point in not voting and then complaining later. It’s better to complain at the ballot box.

“Also, remember what certain politicians and parties have said in the past about us as a Pacific people, and our initiatives, and what funding was like for Pasifika and Māori in past governments.”

James hopes there’s a good voter turnout, in particular for young people.

“Everyone feels there’s a lot on the line.

“I do feel more people are involved now compared to six years ago, and I hope that continues on. I hope Pacific voters will go out and vote as well.”