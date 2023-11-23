Architects look to the past to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine

Auckland architectural graduate Icao Tiseli says she has been exploring visibility and creativity, both for personal and collective development.

As Russian bombs continue to fall in Ukraine, architects around the world, including Auckland graduate Icao Tiseli, are looking to war-torn cities for lessons on how to rebuild Ukraine.

Tonga-born Tiseli has been selected to represent Oceania at the Archiprix International workshop themed ‘Rebuild Ukraine’ in the Netherlands next week.

She will join students from Asia, Europe, and North and South America in Rotterdam on November 27.

The Jasmax architectural graduate and Auckland University alumnus told Stuff, “It’s a dream come true and an honour to work with other designers while helping to rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine.”

Archiprix International is a biennial competition that showcases the next generation of the world’s best architects, urbanists, and landscape architects.

Tiseli is one of only 40 designers, out of more than 1700 applications, to be selected to travel to Rotterdam, where the winner of the Hunter Douglas Award will be announced on December 2.

NZ Institute of Architects Icao Tiseli is grateful she gets the chance to “meet other graduates from around the world and looks forward to learning from them as we embark on contributing to the future of Ukraine”.

She was nominated by Auckland University’s School of Architecture and Planning in 2021.

Born in Vava’u, Tongatapu, Tiseli said her winning thesis celebrates her Tongan heritage, “exploring the concept of the ocean as a bridge rather than a divider between land and people”.

Tiseli said she would bring her “unique perspective” to tackle the challenges of living with water in new ways.

“Lines between water and land convey the boundless nature of people and their culture.

“I am so grateful that I get the chance to meet other graduates from around the world and look forward to learning from them as we embark on contributing to the future of Ukraine.”

During the five-day ‘Hackathon’ in Rotterdam, participants will engage in assignments and workshops focused on design solutions for rebuilding the war-torn state, particularly addressing water management and the future rebuild of the Mariupol region.

“Students will be challenged to address the most urgent needs, while considering long-term urban planning, sustainable development, and climate adaptation strategies – ultimately delivering diverse perspectives for a resilient future for Ukraine,” Archiprix said.

At Jasmax, Tiseli has made “significant contributions” to cultural and community-focused projects, including Te Ao Mārama South Atrium at Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira and the Fale Malae, company executive Matt Glubb said.

“It is a testament to her talent and dedication to creating spaces that positively impact communities and embrace cultural diversity.

“Her work serves as an inspiration to aspiring architects, and we look forward to seeing her continue to make a difference in the industry,” Glubb said.

Roman Hrytsyna/AP Students look at the damage at the institute they attend after a Russian rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 21.

In Rotterdam, participants will focus on designing solutions for rebuilding Ukraine, particularly addressing water management and the “future rebuild” of the country, Archiprix said.

On February 24, 2022, Russian troops began their attack on Ukraine with Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kyiv, with any other Ukrainian cities destroyed.

Kyiv-based architect Anna Kyrii said as Ukraine embarks on rebuilding efforts amid the ongoing war, architects and planners could look to war-torn cities of the past for lessons.

Working with Pro Pm, a school for construction project management, Kyrii’s team is investigating how cities have been rebuilt after war and conflict.

She said they were also working with experts, including history professors, urban planners, and architects across 12 post-war cities: Rotterdam, Dresden, Hiroshima, Beirut, and London.

“Before you start a huge project, you should do your research. The aim is to equip the decision-makers with practical tools for rebuilding,” she said.

The week-long Archiprix International workshop ends on December 1.