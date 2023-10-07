Election 2023: Pacific youth struggle to find reason to vote

Auckland is home to the South Pacific's largest population of Pasifika peoples. Young Pacific students share how they feel about their vote.

Young people are becoming politically active in New Zealand – more than half of those attending the rallies, including the protests, are reportedly aged between 18 and 30.

However, some Pacific youths, who watched and voted in 2020, are struggling to stay motivated with election day just a week away on October 14.

Law student Adele Fruean says she has voted a few times since turning 18.

But this year, the 28-year-old is “kind of on the fence about voting because there's been a lot of false promises”, she said.

“I don't know if there's one single party that I feel represents everything that I believe in, and that aligns with me,” Fruean told Stuff.

“I do acknowledge, and I understand how important it is to vote even if I don't necessarily fully appreciate the state of politics right now.”

Christine Rovoi/Stuff Adele Fruean and Leianah Afu haven’t felt satisfied with the policies and promises of the general election.

Fruean’s classmate, Leianah Afu, also voted in 2020 but said “the realistic outcomes of what is said and what's not followed through, I think that makes a big difference.

“I haven’t been happy. You're told one thing, and it doesn't happen, so that definitely sways how you're going to look at it the next time around,” the 22-year-old said.

Six political parties are pitching for the youth vote – Labour, National, Te Pati Māori, NZ First, ACT, and the Greens.

Activist group Make It 16 hosted the 2023 election cycle’s first debate on September 12, focused on youth issues. There have been several debates since.

TVNZ/Re:News Young Voters debate, held a week ago, got heated as it drilled into the top four concerns of young voters, as measured by IPSOS and Re: News polling – cost of living, housing, climate change, and rainbow issues.

Mele Folau said that while these are some challenges Kiwis face, they were not the top four concerns for her.

“I believe that crime, education, employment, and health are critical issues that directly affect young people in this country.

“The crime rate is a huge factor for me. The continuance of it. It just shows that there is a problem. That it’s not actually been dealt with and that many of the offenders are young people like me or even younger.

Eda Tang/Stuff For Mele Folau, crime, education, employment and health are the most pressing issues that need to be addressed.

“I wonder if the problem is in enforcement. I know people who have been released from prison after serving their sentences but not long, they are back there. So, is the problem with our rehabilitation programmes?”

Folau has worked in hospitality, fashion, and health since leaving college and said it took her almost five years “to decide what I really wanted to do with my life”.

The 28-year-old is now “pursuing my passion to become a lawyer”.

“There’s a lot happening in the life of a student outside of university, and that also affects their studies. There’s a lot of things that happen out of our control that we wish didn’t happen.

“Our focus and energy get divided, and our politicians are not helping.

“Every young person’s needs are different. Some of us, whether in high school, university or work, are struggling to get through life without the support of family or friends.”

Folau, who voted in 2020, said she has not made up her mind on which party will get her support on October 14.

And it’s not just the election that’s on the minds of young people.

Eda Tang/Stuff Damien Paseka and Jonathan Vano said they were not interested in voting.

Jonathan Vano became eligible to vote this year, but the 18-year-old said he has not “put much thought” into the election because he’s “busy studying for exams which are in two weeks’ time”.

“School is tough and with exams just around the corner, I don’t have much time for anything else.

“To be honest, I am not interested in politics. My mother and sister have tried to persuade me to vote, but it just comes through one ear and goes out the other.

“However, I would like to see an end to the ram raids. They have been going on for too long and the authorities need to get tough on these offenders.”

Vano said there were fewer Pacific and Māori students in his business class compared to Pākehā and Asians. “I would like to see more of us.”

For Damien Paseka, he would not be “wasting my time voting”.

“At home, we don’t talk about politics as a family, but I know my parents will be voting along the lines of which party benefits them most.

“I had seen a couple of podcasts about some of the candidates, but no one really caught my eye.

“The cost of living is a concern for me, but it doesn’t look like anyone has a solution that will benefit everyone.”

Eda Tang/Stuff Voting started on Monday, October 2 and will end on Saturday, October 14.

While he respects how important elections are, the 19-year-old communications student says he has not registered to vote.

“I want to get through university, get a job as a digital graphics designer to help support my family and strengthen my faith in God. Religion is very important to me. I am more interested in the afterlife than this worldly life,” Paseka said.

The 2020 election saw New Zealand’s largest ever Pacific caucus after Labour claimed a landslide victory of 64 seats in Parliament.

There was a big increase in the number of young people turning out to vote in 2020, the Electoral Commission said.

Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said the turnout, including all votes, was 82.2% – the highest since 1999.

“The final enrolment rate was 94.1%, the highest since 2008. For the 18 to 24-year-old age group, 43,293 more voted in 2020.”

Advanced voting started this week but if you want to vote on October 14, you will need to register.

If you were enrolled before September 10, an EasyVote card should be in your letterbox, which will make voting much faster when you arrive at the polling booths.

You can still enrol to vote now or when you turn up on polling day, but this process will take a bit longer.