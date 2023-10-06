So how do you vote when you're legally blind? The answer may surprise you

49-year-old Sally Britnell has low vision and says voting needs to be made more accessible for disabled people.

North Shore resident Sally Britnell has friends with disabilities who aren't going to vote in the general election because they say it's too hard.

The 49-year-old has low vision and cast an early vote on Thursday using the telephone dictation system which was set up in 2014 to help disabled people vote.

But Britnell says this method is flawed and takes away people's privacy and independence.

“I still feel uncomfortable saying it out loud to a person on the phone when you actually don't know what they're writing,” she said.

“There’s still that disconnect between actually writing it yourself and making sure that it's private and making sure that it's what you've actually said."

Advocacy groups Access Matters Aotearoa, Blind Low Vision New Zealand and the Disabled Persons Assembly raised concerns this week about barriers to voting for people in the disability community.

They are calling for electronic voting options, like online voting, to address what they say is an inaccessible system that compromises privacy.

Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Mojo Mathers said having an online voting option would give disabled people more independence.

"We feel that while dictation voting is a good step in the right direction, that it is working well for some disabled people, there are still many frustrated that they are not able to cast a genuinely private ballot since they still have to tell someone how they want their vote recorded,” she said.

"This is just part of the wider need for all disabled people to have equitable access to independent private voting as a foundation of our democracy."

John Bisset/Stuff Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Mojo Mathers says disabled people are still not getting equitable access to independent voting in Aotearoa.

Mathers said there were also other accessibility issues that need to be addressed.

“Such as having to say your name at a polling booth, which is discriminatory for many disabled people, including those who are non-verbal or use NZSL to communicate,” she said.

Deputy chief executive of operations Anusha Guler said the Electoral Commission does everything it can to protect the integrity of the vote and ensure people’s vote remains private.

"When people register for the telephone dictation service, they are given a number and asked for a secret question, so they don’t have to give their name when they vote,” she said.

"When they phone in to vote, they give their registration number, the answer to their secret question and must not give any other identifiable details. If the voter accidentally reveals their name, the call is transferred to another pair of electoral officials to maintain the voter’s privacy."

Guler said online voting isn't used for parliamentary elections in New Zealand, and it would be up to Parliament to change the law to enable that to happen.

Britnell hopes one day she will be able to cast her vote independently.

She believes having a more accessible system will improve voter turnout among disabled people.

“Around about 25% of the population identify as having an access need of some sort... I think that 25% of the population is quite a considerable chunk to not hear from."