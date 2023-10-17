Election result leaves disabled community feeling anxious about policies of incoming National, ACT government

Tova O'Brien speaks to Chris Bishop after the National Party claimed victory on election night.

The disability community has raised concerns about policies National and ACT campaigned on in the wake of their election victory.

The two right-leaning parties ousted the incumbent Labour and Green government in the 2023 general election on October 14.

"The mood we are seeing on the ground is one of considerable anxiety and concern from many disabled people,” Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) chief executive and former Green Party MP Mojo Mathers said.

"Much of the election rhetoric proposed policies that, if actually implemented, will seriously impact many disabled people."

Mathers said areas of concern include the proposal to reinstate prescription charges and to cut numbers receiving a benefit of some form.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon led National to victory in the 2023 general election, but members of the disability community are concerned about policies the party campaigned on.

"Many disabled people have high disability costs on top of the costs that others face. We should not be faced with having to decide between food and medicine,” she said.

"The fact that the employment gap has been widening for disabled people, even though the majority of disabled people want to work, does not help with the cost of disability."

CCS Disability Action policy analyst Phoebe-Grace Eden Mann said she was concerned about National's promise to index benefit increases to inflation instead of wages.

“This means that whatever increases there are will be drastically less than if they were indexed to wages because wages go up faster than inflation,” she said.

"The Supported Living Payment was specifically included in National's policy, not just Jobseekers and other benefits."

John Bisset/Stuff Disability Persons Assembly chief executive Mojo Mathers says National and ACT’s policies will seriously impact disabled people if implemented when they form a government.

Mann called the welfare policies ACT campaigned on deeply concerning.

"They want to implement policies where a Ministry of Social Development case worker can decide if all reasonable steps have been taken to determine if a disability or health condition is actually permanent or not before someone can access things like the Supported Living Payment,” she said.

"Case workers should not be in a position to make medical decisions considering their total lack of expertise. This absolutely will cause significant harm to disabled people if ever passed into law."

But MP Karen Chhour said ACT’s vision is to ensure New Zealand is accessible to people with a diverse range of disabilities.

“Some people have a significant sickness or disability and need long-term support. It’s right that the government continues to support them,” she said.

"But others are either capable of some work in some circumstances or could be capable of work with the right support. If you can work, you should work.”

Chhour said case workers are already in the position of determining whether someone is eligible for a benefit, and ACT was not changing this.

"In fact, ACT’s policy is based around case workers receiving more medical input so they can make better informed decisions on benefit eligibility. No one with a disability will be negatively affected by ACT’s policies,” she said.

She says people who are in need and have community services cards will not pay prescription fees, but someone who can afford them should pay them.

Stuff reached out to National for comment but did not receive a response.