Korean seniors fight social isolation one spin at a time

In a small church in East Auckland, colourful tassels spin over the stomping of 20-odd pairs of feet to the tune of Feliz Navidad.

At the front, 70-year-old Tina Kim, dressed in an electric blue fringed mini dress embellished with rhinestones, keeps the group in time.

Kim has been running line-dancing classes for Korean seniors for the last three years as part of the Korean Positive Ageing Charitable Trust (KPACT), which has just celebrated its 10th year in operation.

She was one of the trust’s first members, joining its Korean dance classes as part of KPACT’s Senior Academy.

The trust is the brainchild of Yongrahn Park, who 11 years ago was working in the aged care sector. She saw “huge needs” linguistically and culturally.

“I realised I really wanted to set up a trust to help our people.”

Park noticed that there was a gap between local Korean communities and public resources, particularly outside of Auckland’s North Shore. So in 2012, she launched the trust to help boost the sense of belonging for Korean seniors, and empower them in their civic roles when it comes to local and general elections and censuses.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Yongrahn Park founded Korean Positive Ageing Charitable Trust (KPACT) in 2013.

Over the last decade, the group has hosted community events and activities for Korean seniors and their whānau, including cultural events, vaccine and food drives, and the Senior Academy, which provides its members with a number of classes including Korean drumming, guitar, swimming, painting and sewing.

Park says that some members of the community have a qualification from Korea, “but there [was] no place to share their beautiful talent here”. The trust’s academy gives a space to those teachers to share their expertise.

Not only can seniors acquire new skills and pursue their dreams, says Park, but they have a regular space to socialise and share valuable information.

“These engagement activities really help our overall wellbeing and reduce social isolation.”

Nowadays, Park says, the trust gets increasing referrals from DHBs and hospices.

“Even though they have good care, they really want to help to culturally support them.”

Park has been dreaming of eventually establishing a culturally appropriate care home for Korean seniors.

She says for many Korean people, sending parents to care homes used to be loaded with feelings of guilt, “but life has changed now as children have jobs and busy lives”.

She adds that parents increasingly don’t want to burden their adult children.

Statistics NZ projects that the population of Asian people over the age of 75 will increase by 436% by 2035/2036, which is the largest increase of all groups.

Despite the growing Asian population, cultural needs as simple as food are still unaddressed for Korean seniors living in care homes.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Line dancing is one of the favourites of KPACT’s weekly activities and classes.

Park’s friend, Angela Lee, often prepares a packed Korean meal for her 93-year-old mother who lives in a care home. Sometimes, it’s japchae (sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with vegetables); other times it’s rice with side dishes or soups.

“I feel very sorry,” says Park. Now that the trust has grown its community, she wants to start looking at establishing a care home that will address the cultural and linguistic needs of Korean seniors, like the ones Lee’s mother faces.

She says she feels guilty for not doing this earlier but has found it challenging doing the trust’s work only through volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers are 60-plus years old, but from time to time our young people come to work.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Youngsook Kim, 74, participates in weekly activities held by KPACT.

The work pays off though. Youngsook Kim, 74, regularly participates in four of KPACT’s weekly activities: line dancing, Korean dancing, walking group and the Senior Academy.

“Line dancing is my favourite,” says Youngsook Kim. “I’ve been doing these classes for over three years now, so dancing has become more natural to me and I really enjoy it.”

She says that opportunities to perform at local events keep her young. “I feel younger than my age.”

Tina Kim, the dance teacher, says: “through KPACT we gather as a Korean community, and we share our Korean culture with the local community.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff KPACT holds community events and classes like line dancing for Korean seniors in Flat Bush, Auckland.

Some members joined the classes not knowing what line dancing was, but now come every week.

“I’m sure that many of our line-dance members enjoy living a second life in New Zealand with us,” says Tina Kim.

“We’re healthy, gathering together, eating and dancing.”

*Interviews with Tina Kim and Youngsook Kim were translated from Korean to English with the help of Yongrahn Park.