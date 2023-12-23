The weird sentences in the Māori dictionary and their backstories

Te Aka Māori Dictionary is a staple resource for many te reo Māori learners, speakers and writers. Some users may notice the biblical or horticulturally specific sentence examples, and others that are downright odd. Some of it you can’t make up, and that’s because they’re sentences taken from a variety of written sources including Māori language newspapers, journals and papers. Here are some of the best sentences and their backstories.

‘Wasted work’

Word: Tāpu (bathtub)

Ko te whakaahua kei runga tonu ake o taua ingoa he tangata mangumangu kei roto i te tāpu wai. E rua ngā Pākehā kei te horoi i a ia ki te paraihe, ki te hopi.

The illustration just above that name is of a black person in a bathtub. There are two Pākehā washing him with brushes and soap.

In a 1921 letter to the editor of Te Toa Takitini, Henry Hill, who was an inspector of Hawke’s Bay public schools and the mayor of Napier, expressed his love for Māori and stated how he thought it would be foolish for Māori to assimilate, as it would be for Pākehā to become Māori.

He said that at a hotel in England, there were signs on the entrance porches, where one was labelled “wasted work” under the image as described above. Hill said, “You Māori shouldn't follow all the characteristics of Pākehā, but follow in the footsteps of your great ancestors.”

Pig food in the cream can

Word: Whakareri (preparation)

Ka hoki whakamuri ki te wā i mahue ai ko ahau hei miraka i ngā kau, ka hē te whakareri i te hapareita i rere kē ai ko te kirīmi ki ngā kāho a ngā poaka, ko ngā kai poaka ki roto i te kēna kirīmi.

I return back to the time when I was left to milk the cows and the preparation of the separator was done incorrectly whereby the cream flowed into the pigs' barrel while the pig food went into the cream can.

In Onehou Phillis’ memoir about her father, Eruera Mānuera, a leader and spokesperson for Ngāti Awa, she writes about how he would never lay a hand on his children or berate them, but had a way of making sure they knew what they did was wrong.

Phillis reflected on her oopsie with the pig barrel/cream can mix-up and said that all her dad said was, “Well, the pigs are already fat!”

STUFF Te reo Māori students James Dansey and Eda Tang cook kai kōhua (boilup) from the new Edmonds cookbook, Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi.

The child who died from eating too much tinned meat

Word: Tīni (tinned)

I mate tētahi tamaiti ki Ūawa; ki tā te tākuta kī ko te take o te mate he kaha nō te whāngainga i taua tamaiti ki te mīti tīni.

A child died at Tolaga Bay; according to the doctor, the reason for the death was that that child was fed too much tinned meat.

That’s all. There wasn’t much fact-checking or investigation going on here. It comes from a short bulletin in the October 1, 1905, edition of Te Pipiwharauroa. In other news, on November 15 that year, an 80-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman who had been together for 25 years got married.

Porky predicament

Word: Tōtiti (sausage)

Ki te purua atu he poaka ora i tētahi pito o taua mīhini, ka puta mai he tōtiti katoa i tētahi pito.

If a live pig is thrust in one end of the machine, sausages all emerge at the other end.

It’s 1899 amid the alcohol prohibition movement. Under an article titled "The wonderful machine” in Te Pipiwharauroa, previously known as He Kupuwhakamarama, the writer refers to a metaphor to support alcohol prohibition:

Two Americans boast to each other about the wonderful machines they have in their neck of the woods. The first tells of his wonderful machine that creates sausages out of live pigs. The other man replies that it’s not even close to what he has. He has an even more wonderful machine where if you put sausages on one end, a live pig will come out the other.

Brya Ingram/Stuff What could have been a simple sentence about tōtiti or sausages became so much more thanks to the 1899 example sentence sourced by Te Aka.

The writer explains that the first machine is the liquor stores sanctioned by the government, turning their children into sausages to be put into prison and rehabilitated, turning bad sausages back into live pigs, only for it to happen again. He said “the first machine needs to be shut down, the sausage-maker: that is to say, pubs need to be shut down.”

It’s a vegan-hostile metaphor to convince readers to vote for a reduction in the number of licensed premises, to say the least.

Bite what?

Word: Tōnui (thumb, big toe)

Ka kī mai ki a au te tohunga, kia ngau ki tōna tōnui o tōna waewae matau, kia ngau ki tōna tōnui o tōna ringa matau, kia ngau ki tōna tipuaki ki waenganui o runga o tōna māhunga.

The priest told me to bite the big toe of his right foot, the thumb of his right hand, and the crown of his head.

The story is as weird as it sounds. The father of Tā Āpirana Ngata, Paratene Ngata, wrote in a journal about going with his wife, Katerina, to a Māori priest, Hakopa, to help them conceive. Hakopa gave Katerina a small kawakawa leaf and told her to place it under her early in the morning, “then you two will perform the act sanctified by marriage”.

The tohunga returned in the morning for the leaf and chanted a karakia. A rainbow that was in the sky disappeared once the karakia had finished and then the priest told him to bite.

Supplied If it weren’t for his father biting the big right toe and the right thumb of a priest, Tā Āpirana Ngata may not have existed.

“I went through the action of biting, for his foot, hand and head were so dirty,” Paratene wrote. “But it was to fulfil the request.”

Before you’re too quick to judge, all the priest’s prophesies came to pass. He told Katerina that she would have two boys and that he would die when the first son was born. And thus, when Āpirana was born in 1874, they received news that Hakopa was dead. Then, in 1876, Renata, the second son, was born.

If there’s one thing to learn, it’s not to underestimate the richness of whakapapa, even that of a seemingly nonsensical sentence. Te Aka is not just out here with the words, but also the history.