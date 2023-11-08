Young election candidate speaks out about campaign experience for the first time

For 19-year-old Waitaki candidate Ethan Reille, the election campaign daunting. However,, the fight is needed to ensure the next generation is heard, understood and respected.

A young candidate who stood in the elections has spoken out about the abuse he faced during his campaign, and hopes future candidates don’t go through the same thing.

Ethan Reille, 19, was a Waitaki candidate for the Labour Party, but lost to National’s Miles Anderson.

Reille said his campaign was daunting for him. He faced verbal and online abuse, and at one point was threatened and spat at.

“It was my first day of candidacy, I went to an A&P show in a rural community. And someone threatened me, spat on my shoe ... that was an introduction to the campaign for me,” he said.

The person who abused him told him he hoped he and the former PM, Jacinda Arden, died.

“He came straight up to me, didn’t know who I was but based it solely on the party I represented. There were a lot of disgruntled, abhorrent, angry people that used our candidates to air their frustration.”

Reille isn’t the first young candidate to speak out about the abuse he received during campaign.

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, 21, faced a series of abuse during her cmapaign, including a home invasion and a threatening letter.

Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who won the Hauraki-Waikato electorate ousting Labour's Nanaia Mahuta, had her home invaded and vandalised.

The 21-year-old became the youngest MP in 170 years.

“There’s been some dark moments. There was a time where I said I wanted to tap out ... I really did go hard or go home ... I put everything into this, my whānau put everything into this,” she said in an earlier interview.

Reille said he hoped more rangatahi considered standing in future elections, to ensure their voices were heard.

"When I came into this campaign I didn’t quite expect to be faced with the level of backlash that I did. I always knew there would be some disgruntled ones, but not to the degree that came swinging.”

He said he came into politics with a simple mission, to help people, in any shape or form.

However, his experience has made him realise that politicians and the political system were not representative of Aotearoa.

“Being young is tough, especially if you have political aspirations. We’re constantly reminded of how to act, what to wear, how to speak and how to be.

“Unfortunately, 169 years ago, our political system simply wasn’t built for people like us. It wasn’t built for Rangatahi, Māori, Pasifika, Women or Takatāpui. This election proved that.”

He said politics could be a place for a lot of rangatahi, but it needed brave ones to step up.

“For far too long we’ve been normalising the negative and hateful political discourse towards our politicians. Scrutiny is needed, but the personal attacks need to stop and be called out.

“If we want to see the attitude shift, for more encouragement of young candidates, then we need more young people in politics proving that narrative.”