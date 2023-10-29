Warm welcome for primary school kapa haka competitors

Students from Nelson and Tasman kura perform at the pōwhiri for Te Mana Kuratahi national primary school kapa haka competition at the Trafalgar Centre.

Whakatū turned on the sunshine and a warm welcome at the pōwhiri for hundreds of visiting performers at Te Mana Kuratahi, the national primary schools kapa haka competition.

The four-day competition begins in Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre on Monday, featuring 45 primary school kapa haka groups from Kawakawa in Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) to Otautahi (Christchurch).

At the pōwhiri on Sunday, students from Nelson and Tasman kura performed on the stage as women from local iwi made the ceremonial call to welcome students and their support teams.

Speakers from Te Tauihu iwi welcomed the visitors with a mix of customary greetings and humour.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Primary school kapa haka competitors filled the stands at the Trafalgar Centre for the pōwhiri for Te Mana Kuratahi.

The competition starts from 8.45am on Monday when thousands of hours learning kupu, actions, formations, melodies and mastering traditional Māori weaponary skills will come down to one performance before 26 judges.

Each school has up to 25 minutes to perform six or seven items – waiata tira (optional) whakaeke, waiata tawhito, waiata ā ringa, poi, haka and whakawātea.

There are also awards for the best waiata tira, costuming, male and female leaders, whaikōrero, karanga, and original composition.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jane du Feu welcomes competitors in the Te Mana Kuratahi national primary schools kapa haka competition.

Board chair of local iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua Olivia Hall said the festival was a must-see.

“The talent and commitment from our local rangatahi and kura is immense. If you’ve never watched kapa haka before, watch this - the performances will be awe-inspiring.

“This is a tremendous moment for us. We are humbled to have the opportunity and excited to share our region with all our visitors and the live stream audience.”

Ngāti Rārua trustee Eruera Keepa said the event was the culmination of months of work to cater for the groups taking part.

Teams had been collecting kina and paua to feed the whānau, and hundreds of volunteers were ready to help throughout the festival.

“In addition to their own kapa, each school has local support from iwi to help with accommodation, kai and performance preparations, as well as visiting sites of significance and entertainment.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Competitors carry taonga as they are welcomed into the centre.

“We will share the stories and the waiata of Te Tauihu, and make sure our visitors leave with a little of Te Tauihu in their hearts.”

The title of Toa Whakaihuwaka for the winning group will be announced on Thursday.

It’s the first time the normally biennial competition has been staged for four years because of Covid disruptions.

Whakaata Māori will broadcast the competition.