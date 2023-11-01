'Everything was a compulsion': OCD teen turns mental health struggles into thriving business supporting charities

Amelie Coggan's business, Little Joys, supports people who are having a tough time. Amelie left school at age 16 due to her own mental health struggles and says Little Joys has given her a purpose in life.

Amelie Coggan had a fear that something drastic would happen to her or her family if she did not repeat everything nine times, or in multiples of nine.

It was when those compulsions became harmful and isolating that her family realised she needed urgent medical help. She was 15 years old.

It’s likely the Christchurch teenager had been grappling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) from as young as age 3, but a lack of widespread awareness about the mental illness meant coping with little support.

After her mental health spiralled to the point she had to leave school at 16, Coggan dedicated her life to helping others through her company, Little Joys – selling products based on her uplifting character designs, like worry stones, crystals, stuffed animals, badges and key rings – with a life dream to become a charity.

With charity in mind, Coggan’s company is currently supporting Gumboot Friday. In one week, she has raised more than $6700 for the mental health initiative, selling raffle tickets and gifting her latest stuffed toys in return.

Little Joys is more than a thriving business for Coggan, it is her passion to help people get through what she gets through every day.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Amelie Coggan has created all the characters that feature in the Little Joys products, like this Worry Monster which gobbles up worries like a tasty snack to make them disappear.

She left school in the middle of 2021 after a “long road down to a very bad mental state” where she became suicidal.

“Everything in my life was a compulsion, I couldn’t function,” she said.

“I got into a point where I fell into a depressive episode. I had nothing left and didn’t care. I thought I deserved bad things to happen.”

She had collected good luck charms and worry dolls since she was a child, and was always on the hunt for the perfect “visual reminder” trinket, which led her to make her own figurines out of clay.

“All my life I have found so much comfort in carrying around little things in my pocket at school.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff “Everything in my life was a compulsion, I couldn’t function,” Coggan says.

Coggan and her mother, Sara, threw themselves into Little Joys as a full-time business and the products can now be found in more than 100 New Zealand stores, and about 50 in Australia.

Each of the products comes with a different encouraging message to “give them more meaning than just another little toy”.

With demand for her products so high, Coggan had to stop selling handmade items, and metal versions of her characters are now made abroad.

“I spent the day making the same thing over and over, which, for a creative person, was torture.

“It was affecting my mental health and I didn’t want to lose the passion for making clay because it has been my passion since I was 10.”

Her company also now sells large volumes of key rings and badges, with one stockist ordering nearly 400 in one go.

Fearless frog is her biggest seller, with 17 character designs altogether, some now made into soft toys.

Her end goal is to turn the business into a charity so she can give away her creations to as many people as possible. For now, she is focused on supporting several other charities.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Little Joys letterbox in Bottle Lake Forest offers a glimmer of hope for people who are having a tough time.

Wanting to give people hope when they most need it led Coggan to set up a letterbox in Christchurch’s Bottle Lake Forest, where she leaves some of her products with letters for anyone struggling. She’d like to see the letterboxes pop up all over the country “in places where people who are struggling might go”.

As a former outpatient with Child, Adolescent and Family Inpatient Services, Coggan hoped her new, large, stuffed character toys could be used in sensory rooms for other young patients.

Coggan is “happy to be alive now despite still being very much not good with the OCD”.

“OCD latches on to things you care about, and now I care about so much.”

She receives many messages and photos from people in mental health facilities holding her products.

One of her OCD fears was that what she was doing was “pointless”.

“It’s good to know that what I’m doing is helping.”

Coggan is also writing a book based on her mental health journey, told through a fictional character set in the forest where the letterbox is.

“It is one big metaphor for how she is surviving and how other people can survive.”