Waikato child with autism, ADHD, developmental delay excluded from school camp

Ten-year-old Oxy Chisnall not allowed on school camp because of his disability. He has autism, ADHD and developmental delay.

A disabled child who moved schools after getting bullied is hurting after being left out of a camping trip.

Oxy Chisnall, 10, is a student at Te Poi School in Tapapa, Waikato, who has autism, ADHD and developmental delay.

He was excited about attending school camp on November 12, but when his mum, Aroha Chisnall, went in to sign his permission form, she was told he couldn’t go.

"It’s had a big impact... it's hurting my son. He just wants to be treated like a normal child, be able to have fun, be able to make friends,” Chisnall said.

"He questions himself, like, ‘Why don't people like me? What's wrong with my brain, Mum?’"

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times Oxy Chisnall was told he can't go on camp because of his disability and his mum, Aroha Chisnall, wants schools to do better.

But Te Poi School principal Linda Larsen said planning for school camp happens well in advance to ensure that all health and safety requirements are met.

"In light of this already being in motion before the student enrolled at our school, it was identified that we were unable to safely provide this opportunity for this student,” she said.

Larsen said if the school had the funding to be able to provide a supervisor to be on camp to support Oxy, it would be more likely he would be able to attend.

She said the school is in the process of setting up alternative camp day activities for students who cannot attend camp.

"With each future enrolment, we will be working through some careful planning and risk assessment processes to provide a safe outdoor experience that meets the needs of those students."

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times The 10-year-old has been to four schools in the past five years due to bullying, and was excited to make friends on the camping trip.

Oxy has been to four different schools in the past five years, with Chisnall constantly having to move him due to schools not taking enough action to protect him from bullying.

"He wasn't allowed on school trips. He wasn't allowed on camp. Other kids were beating him up and the schools did nothing. We had heaps of meetings,” she said.

“He got pushed and tripped over... kids say nasty things to him."

Chisnall has tried to secure funding through the Ministry of Education’s Ongoing Resourcing Scheme (ORS) scheme to get more support for Oxy’s education.

ORS provides specialist support for students with high needs, enabling them to attend school and participate alongside other students.

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times Chisnall has been unable to secure government funding to support Oxy’s education, and she worries for his future.

However, Oxy’s application for funding was denied because his needs weren't considered high enough.

"He got denied funding due to him being able to say, ‘Yes teacher,’” Chisnall said.

"A child that is autistic, has global learning development, still in nappies, gets declined because he can speak.”

Data obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act in 2022 found more than a third of students who apply for ORS funding are rejected each year.

Chisnall wants Oxy to attend a special school for kids with similar needs, but without funding from ORS, this isn’t possible.

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times Te Poi School principal Linda Larsen said the school was unable to safely support Oxy at camp, hence his exclusion.

She is worried about how Oxy will fare in the mainstream schooling system as he gets older.

"If kids don't understand what what his special needs are and understand that that's how he communicates, they’re gonna end up bashing him, they're gonna end up giving him a good hiding,” she said.

"There are schools out there for children that are just like Oxy, and they can be in the same school till they're 21."