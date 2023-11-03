Disabled people welcome at Wellington’s new Fredrick Street social housing complex

A new social housing complex on Wellington’s Fredrick Street includes units that are accessible for disabled people.

A new social housing development includes units that are accessible for people with disabilities to live in.

The Fredrick Street building in central Wellington is made up of 75 apartments, 23 of which are disability-friendly. The Kirva Trust-led project was completed in October.

Homes of Choice is a disability community housing provider that was also involved in the project.

"For many disabled people, finding a home that meets their needs is extremely difficult,” general manager Ratenesh Sharma said.

"Access to suitable housing is a key enabler for disabled people to live their lives of choice, so we’re looking forward to being able to offer sustainable tenancies that will make a lasting difference in people’s lives."

The accessible units incorporate elements of universal design, which is a concept that refers to building with accessibility for disabled people in mind.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Juliana Carvalho has been a wheelchair user for 20 years. She's an advocate for a universal building code that takes disabled people into account. (Video first published March 2022.)

Homes of Choice has its own set of universal design principles. It breaks down disability housing into four categories depending on how significant the person’s needs are.

Three units on the ground floor of the Fredrick Street building have been built for disabled people with high needs, and 23 other units are suitable for disabled people whose needs aren't as high.

Homes built with universal design principles include features like level entryways, wider hallways, and light switches, door handles and kitchen benches positioned at lower heights.

Level-access showers and garages large enough for wheelchair access around vehicles are other features of this type of design.

Homes of Choice is a subsidiary of the Spectrum Foundation and spokesman Justin Walsh said the accessible build process is similar to that of a standard build.

“Though there can be some additional costs that arise when ensuring, for example, kitchens and bathrooms are fully accessible,” he said.

Lifemark assists designers and builders to develop accessible housing for disabled people.

General manager Geoff Penrose said only 2% of new dwellings in Aotearoa are being built to an accessible standard, and considerably more is needed to meet current and future demand.

"It is good to see more accessible housing developments, this one in Wellington following on from the announcement of Te Matawai by Kainga Ora in Auckland that had 276 apartments, of which 60% were Lifemark-rated,” he said.

STUFF Piotr Mierzejewski, a wheelchair user, laments lack of accessible housing in Dunedin, as he has to shower at the local swimming pool. (First published, August 5, 2022)

Penrose said several councils have incentive programmes to encourage universal design dwellings, including Wellington City Council, Hamilton City Council, Thames Coromandel District Council and Hauraki District Council.

"The challenge is to get more councils to recognise the issue and then to use this strategy,” he said.

Wellington City Council set up a fund of $20 million over seven years in August 2022 to support new developments built to high accessibility and environmental standards.

Commercial developments which meet eligibility criteria are entitled to up to $500,000 and residential developments can receive up to $2m.

Walsh said Homes of Choice would support government policy that leads to more low-cost funding support for specialised disability housing.

He said there is a significant demand and unmet need in the sector.

"Greater availability of low-cost funding would assist the community housing sector to build at a scale that would better meet demand,” he said.

"There are also significant gaps in the funding disabled people receive in relation to housing that meets their accessibility needs."