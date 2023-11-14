South Auckland dad runs support group for dads of autistic children

Jordan Ikitule organises a gathering at Chipmunks in Pakuranga for families with children on the autism spectrum.

Jordan Ikitule’s son, Storm, who has severe non-verbal autism, turned 5 in August.

During that time, Ikitule put a post out on TikTok and Instagram about ASD Dads, his support group for fathers of children with autism, expecting only three or four people to turn up.

Ikitule recently turned 31 and spent his birthday at Chipmunks, with more than a hundred members of ASD Dads and their children joining him. Many of them live in South Auckland, but some came from as far as Waikato.

Ikitule founded the group to provide a safe space for fathers of children with autism to connect and share their experiences.

Over the past couple of months, they have gathered at various places over kai, including a sensory-safe play room and a boxing gym, to talanoa. For the Chipmunks’ session, loud sounds and other sensory distractions were turned off or toned down to create a calmer environment for the kids to enjoy.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jordan Ikitule holds his 5-year-old son, Storm, who has severe autism.

“I didn’t know when I first posted that video that it was such a big need.”

Ikitule said people have asked for groups to be set up in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and even across the ditch.

When Storm was first diagnosed with autism during lockdowns, Ikitule and his partner didn’t really understand what the condition was.

“We’ve had to learn his world as opposed to trying to force him to understand our world.

“It gets really hard,” Ikitule said. “Me and my wife hardly go out on dates any more because one of us has to stay home or be the carer for our son.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ikitule spent his 31st birthday at Chipmunks with other parents of children with autism.

They also have an 8-year-old daughter who is not on the spectrum, which makes it challenging to balance both children's needs, he said.

“The support systems are quite hard to navigate. Getting support takes a long time, but through these community groups, I’ve been able to learn a lot more.

“I know it can be hard to relate to other people who don’t have autistic children,”Ikitule said.

“Often when we speak with parents who don’t really understand autism, you sort of get, ‘Oh, have you tried this,’ or ‘Maybe your kid is just naughty.’”

A lot of parents don’t have a connection with people who are walking the same journey, he said.

Ikitule knows it can be tough balancing work, life and relationships while parenting an autistic child. A dad in the group is struggling to keep his job as he’s regularly late to work because he’s had to manage his child’s meltdowns.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ikitule said a lot of parents don’t have a connection with people who are walking the same journey.

“A lot of dads out there just don’t really have a space where they can speak about what it’s like to have autistic kids.”

A few weeks ago, Ikitule left his job in social services to focus on ASD Dads full time, using some of his savings and a bit of funding from Pacific health organisation, Le Va. His wife, aunt and uncle have also jumped on board.

”It helps me sleep better at night,” Ikitule said. “To be able to create a space and a platform for other parents to come together is really rewarding.”

Along with organising meetups, Ikitule is looking for partnerships and collaborators to support the kaupapa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff While Ikitule runs ASD Dads in South Auckland, he’d like to expand the kaupapa far and wide.

Ikitule wants to grow these groups across Auckland and eventually nationwide.

“I want to be a good online support for other dads around the world who might want to utilise what we’ve learnt.”