Luxon's no-show at Pacific leaders' summit a 'missed opportunity'

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had expressed his wish to attend the Pacific leaders' summit in Rarotonga.

Christopher Luxon is not attending this week’s Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in the Cook Islands, which is disappointing and a missed opportunity, foreign policy experts said.

Forum members are gathering in Rarotonga to discuss regionalism, the Israel-Hamas conflict, China, and the climate crisis, among other things.

Following last week’s special votes result, Luxon has opted to remain at home to prioritise forming a new government with ACT and NZ First.

“The reality is, with the final results coming through, that I won’t be able to leave on Wednesday morning because my priority is to form a government,” he told journalists.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the National Party’s Gerry Brownlee will replace Luxon.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Our voices, our choices, our Pacific way”.

Officials from 19 forum member states and 21 dialogue partners, including the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, China and the United States, will attend the Rarotonga summit.

Other key issues to be discussed include the Rarotonga Treaty, the Blue Pacific 2050 strategy, a “Pacific Peace Zone” proposal from Fiji, Fukushima wastewater discharge, and the appointment of the forum’s next secretary-general.

Nauru’s former president, Baron Waqa, is expected to replace Henry Puna at the forum secretariat.

Fiji Mission, UN Fiji's UN Representative, Filipo Tarakinikini, delivers the Pacific Islands Forum's message on the climate crisis at the UN General Assembly in New York on November 3, 2023.

Cooks Islands Prime Minister and Forum chair Mark Brown will take a forum climate paper to the COP28 meeting in Dubai later this month.

The Rarotonga summit would have been Luxon’s first official diplomatic tour since winning the election.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Aotearoa New Zealand would continue to work with its Pacific whānau on “our shared priorities for the region”.

“These priorities include implementing the reforms of the Suva Agreement, and delivering on our ambition for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and resilient Pacific, as set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Victoria University’s Dr Iati Iati said it would have looked good for New Zealand if Luxon was there with the other leaders, “for his future relations with the region, and to make those connections”.

The Griffith Asia Institute said it was “quite disappointing” when the leader of the government was not there.

“It’s a missed opportunity because this is a great opportunity for him to meet with the leaders, to have those personal relationships established. That’s important,” Pacific Hub project lead Tessa Newton-Cain told the Pacific Media Network.

With no Pacific representation in the National Party, she said Luxon would need to look at how Pacific relationships are prioritised.

But former National MP Arthur Anae said forum leaders would react in a “mature way” to Luxon’s decision not to attend the summit.

Pacific Islands Forum Locals welcome Pacific leaders at Rarotonga International Airport.

He said New Zealand had just held an election and a coalition government was yet to be formed.

Canterbury University’s head of Pacific Studies, Professor Steven Ratuva, welcomed Luxon’s decision to send Sepuloni and Brownlee to Rarotonga.

“A wise move,” given that Luxon had not dealt with international relations, he said.

He said continuity was important, and ensuring that incoming officials and leaders “socialise properly” with regional politics.

“National is still the opposition until sworn in, so they will be banking on Sepuloni’s Pacific relationships while they still can,” he told the PMN.

Luxon is not the only Pacific leader who has opted to stay away.

Papua New Guinea’s James Marape, Solomon Islands’ Manasseh Sogavare, and Vanuatu’s Charlot Salwai will not be attending the annual meeting, the Forum Secretariat’s deputy secretary-general Esala Nayasi confirmed on Monday.

“Sogavare is not attending due to the upcoming Pacific Games in Honiara, and Salwai is tied up with the recovery work after category five Tropical Cyclone Lola left a trail of destruction in northern Vanuatu late last month.

“Sogavare will be represented by Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele and Salwai by his Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu.

Pacific Islands Forum Pacific leaders are set to discuss key issues including climate, security and regionalism.

“Marape will be represented by Foreign Minister John Rosso, who is also PNG’s deputy prime minister and former foreign minister Justin Tkatchenko .”

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has been in China since last weekend, the first visit by an Australian leader in seven years. His office confirmed he would arrive in Rarotonga on Tuesday.

Sub-regional meetings of leaders from Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia kicked off the week-long programme on Monday.

There was also a small island states meeting, where members focused on their future within PIF on Tuesday.

The Cook Islands’ Special Envoy to PIF, Tepaeru Herrmann, told a media conference that the work the leaders do at the forum “is critical to ensuring the security and prosperity of the Pacific people”.

“This meeting is about serving the people, about making sure the needs and aspirations of Pacific people are at the forefront.

“Our leaders will be in agreement on many issues, and there will be issues on which they don’t have to have differences of opinion.”

Representatives from France, Taiwan, India, Germany, Cuba, Ghana, Norway, Turkey, Singapore, Portugal, and the Philippines are also attending the meeting.

The leaders’ summit ends on Friday.