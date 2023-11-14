ACT leader David Seymour discusses Māori whakapapa, Te Tiriti referendum

ACT leader David Seymour says people who think he's not a proper Māori need to be more accepting.

He spoke to E-Tangata on Sunday about his Māori whakapapa and proposed referendum on Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

ACT won 11 seats in the 2023 general election and is in the process of forming a coalition government with National and New Zealand First.

“My full name goes back to my dad’s family, who are mainly English, and who settled in the Manawatū early last century,” Seymour said.

"My mum’s family were a mix of the McKays and the Faithfuls. The Faithfuls were related to descendants of Maraea Te Inutoto from Waimate North. She was a high-status member of Ngāti Rehia. She’s my great-great-great-grandmother. That’s my Māori whakapapa."

Seymour went to a decile 1 intermediate school in Whangārei where he said there were many Māori students.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post ACT leader David Seymour says people who criticise his Māori heritage over his views need to be more accepting.

"I was at ease in a Māori world, or at least in a mixed Māori and Pākehā world. There are always people who say I’m not a proper Māori because I don’t go to a marae,” he said.

"Well, the way I look at it, some people have a religious faith but don’t necessarily go to church every Sunday, and I don’t think it’s right to tell people they’re wrong about their identity because they don’t live it the same way that you do."

He said growing up he noticed that Māori on average were disadvantaged, but other groups were as well.

“There are also non-Māori who are disadvantaged economically and socially, and some people live with a disability that makes their life harder for them,” he said.

"I think that, when people say Māori are disadvantaged, that does a disservice to non-Māori who face the same challenges. So, I don’t think we should be looking at disadvantage and categorising people according to race.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Seymour has proposed a referendum on Te Tiriti o Waitangi which has been met with criticism.

Seymour said he is opposed to the thinking that there’s a Māori world or a Māori way of thinking.

"Well, for some people there might be, but it doesn’t make you any less Māori if you don’t subscribe to that worldview, and it’s not helpful if your true commitment is to address disadvantage for all people,” he said.

"Disadvantage and Māori are not one and the same."

ACT has proposed a referendum on Te Tiriti o Waitangi which would see its principles rewritten, legislated and ratified by the public.

It has been criticised by members of the Māori community and Green Party co-leader James Shaw claimed it could “lead to violence”.

But Seymour said critics of the proposal haven't taken the time to understand it.

"Why would anyone oppose that? It seems to me that there are some people who are afraid to see the Treaty principles being open to some sunlight, because they’ve largely been decided behind closed doors by the courts and the Waitangi Tribunal, and the public service,” he said.

"We just think that, if 5 million of us have to live here under a set of rules, then we should all get to ratify those rules."

He said he acknowledges that Te Tiriti o Waitangi has been breached throughout history.

"People lost their rangatiratanga and their land, and the Treaty settlement process, though imperfect, has been a very good attempt to mend the obvious breaches,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour Minister Willie Jackson called Seymour a “useless Māori” in 2022. Seymour says he is disappointed by personal attacks.

But Seymour said there’s no future for New Zealand if it’s going to be a country where tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti have different rights and duties.

"I think we need to place more weight on Article 3, which said that all people, not just Māori, would have the same rights and duties,” he said.

"I think New Zealand does need to have that debate, because the way the Treaty is currently interpreted is increasingly divisive – and I agree with Dame Anne Salmond who says that the Treaty would never have required the public sector to be split down the middle, and co-governed by two races."

Seymour has had his Māori whakapapa questioned over his views and, in 2022, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson called him a “useless Māori”.

He said he was disappointed by people who made personal attacks.

“I just keep working away to persuade people that self-determination at an individual level is consistent with te ao Māori,” he said.

"That it’s good for Māori – and good for all of New Zealand."