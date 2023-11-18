Fake girlfriends, a helmet factory and military service in South Korea

The Portage Ceramic Awards is a prestigious annual event dedicated to showcasing the vibrant world of contemporary ceramics in Aotearoa. 박성환 Sung Hwan Bobby Park is a finalist with his piece BTM DNA. Speaking from Jeju Island in Korea, Park tells Pou Tiaki journalist Eda Tang about his work which interrogates the South Korean military's homophobic policies and treatment of LGBTQIA+ people.

At the dawn of Y2K, 박성환 Sung Hwan Bobby Park was 10 years old and found a new foothold in Aotearoa with his mum and two younger siblings.

“Seeing kids run around in the field barefoot gave me so much of a sense of freedom,” he says.

Arriving here from 청주시 Cheongju, South Korea, Park’s English was limited. Drawing, painting and singing became his ways of talking.

While in Aotearoa, Park’s parents never failed to remind him of his Korean-ness.

“One of the things I was made sure that I didn’t forget, especially from my dad, was this kind of duty and expectation of what it means to be Korean. And a big part of that was the military.”

Josh Harvey/Supplied 박성환 Sung Hwan Bobby Park is a finalist in the 2023 Portage Ceramic Awards.

Since 1957, all male citizens of South Korea, aged between 18 and 35, must complete compulsory military service to retain citizenship.

For Park, the major issue was that the internal military policy criminalises homosexuality, forcing him, as a queer individual, to live in silence while being subject to violence and the constant threat of prosecution.

Although Park received his New Zealand citizenship in 2007, his Korean citizenship was closely tied to his identity as an immigrant. “The thought of denouncing my Korean passport or my Korean citizenship was unthinkable.”

So, from September 2012 to May 2014, Park performed his service with the marine corps. “I fulfilled my duty to the Korean constitution, so in that sense, I’m really proud. Also, I really f...ing rocked it.”

Military service built up his resilience as an artist, he says, even though it’s a different kind of struggle.

“The way they paint and talk about homosexuality was that it was a moral deficiency... you can choose to be moral or immoral.”

He said that the usual protocol for anyone who comes out as queer was to refer them to a psychiatric military hospital.

“They assess you to be sick. In the military, you can legally persecute and discriminate and criminalise gay people.”

Josh Harvey/Supplied Park is a ceramic artist based in Tāmaki Makaurau. His project BTM 방탄모 is a series of ceramic bulletproof helmets, an exploration of the queer experience in the Korean military.

However, Park was focused on his duty to protect civilians and his queerness didn’t stop him from performing as a person in his unit.

“I wasn’t recognised as my name – as Sung Hwan – but I was a number. I [was] an asset of the country.”

He made up stories about girlfriends and, during his leave, friends would pose as his girlfriends in selfies for social media.

“They’d send me the latest issue of Vogue and Cosmopolitan and send me really nice handcream and all three volumes of 50 Shades of Grey.

“All my friends in New Zealand and in Korea outside the military 100% helped me survive through that time.

“Those early 20s, which is a time when most Koreans go to the military, become a time of indoctrination and education.”

Park said with many young men coming out of the military and into “social structures largely controlled by men”, discriminatory attitudes towards queer people are “undeniably present” outside the military.

In South Korea, same-sex relationships are not recognised.

“That has huge repercussions for next-of-kin policies when someone’s sick and other kinds of benefits that the state provides like tax benefits,” says Park.

“Something that I can access very easily in New Zealand like PrEP [a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV] is almost impossible or very, very expensive to access in Korea.

”Yes, I can be who I am, but the kind of things that the government can do to ensure that queer people and queer communities are safe and thriving and have the same opportunities as everyone else is not afforded in Korea.”

Park sometimes feels resentful towards Korea.

However, “there is a huge, huge queer community in Korea... I am reminded there is a movement here and there are people who are also trying to change things [and] to validate our queer identities.”

On his return to Aotearoa following his military service, Park studied product design and began playing around with ceramics. At an Aotearoa Asian Arts Hui in Wellington, he was told about a helmet factory in Whanganui that was looking for industrial designers.

He remembers thinking: “Oh my god, it would be so funny if I came to Whanganui to make helmets out of clay.”

Coincidentally, Park was offered a residency programme by a gallery in Whanganui at the end of 2018 which began his journey making bulletproof helmets out of ceramics.

“The notion of protection and this notion of creating uniform out of something so obviously fragile reflected so well the idea of protection and uniformity and identity that was afforded to gay people in the Korean military.”

For the past five years, he has created a series of ceramic helmets as part of BTM 방탄모, using traditional Korean art styles. Park’s work is to “show that there are queer Korean identities and that it’s not a new invention, or a Western influence...it’s a historical fact.

“Having history establishes roots and stability to whatever community that has always told you there is no room for you here,” Park says.

“I want to reinsert parts of Korean queer history.”

Finalists’ work will be exhibited at West Auckland’s Te Uru from November 24 to March 3. The winner of the Portage Ceramic Awards will be announced on November 23.