NZDF contingent to support Solomon Islands during Pacific Games

NZDF personnel, deployed to the Solomon Islands for the Pacific Games, join locals at a church service in Honiara.

A group of New Zealand Defence Force personnel is in Honiara to support the Solomon Islands police force during the Pacific Games.

About 5000 athletes, officials, and support staff will participate in the 17th Games, which gets under way this weekend.

Organisers said they are also expecting thousands of visitors to the Solomons, which is hosting the tournament for the first time.

A 45-member team from Aotearoa will compete in 24 events during the Games, from November 19 to December 2.

The Solomon Islands, located north of New Zealand, is an archipelago of more than 900 islands with a population of about 734,000 people.

Close to 25% of the population lives below the international poverty line, according to the World Bank, with an estimated 22% of new entrants to the job market each year likely to secure formal employment.

NZDF Kiwi police officers and soldiers are heading to the Solomon Islands after unrest in the capital, Honiara. (First published in December 2021)

NZDF said it would join officers from Australia, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea to assist the Solomons' police “deliver a safe and secure Pacific Games”.

“As part of preparations for hosting the major sporting event, the Solomon Islands government requested security support,” the NZDF contingent’s deputy commander, Duncan George, said.

“New Zealand has a long-standing partnership with the Solomon Islands, including on security matters.

“NZDF currently deploys personnel as part of the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF), alongside the Australian Defence Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

“Numbers have been boosted under the SIAF mandate to include around 90 NZDF personnel, to provide extra resources during the busy games period.”

Most of the NZDF contingent were RNZAF personnel, and they would be operating two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters, George said.

The aircraft would be used to transport Solomons police officials as well as Pacific partners at the games.

The NZDF deployment is for three weeks.

The Pacific Games cost an estimated NZ$271 million, but the government said it was “money well spent given the potential benefits”.

Pacific Games, Solomon Islands Christian Nieng, executive director of the Pacific Games National Hosting Authority, addresses the media at the National Stadium in Honiara.

It said 80% of the costs were met by international donors and bilateral partners.

“More than 3000 people will gain skills and experience as volunteers who will help with running the event, while more than 1000 contractors, which employ local citizens, have been engaged to provide goods and services, such as construction and catering,” Christian Nieng, executive director of the Pacific Games National Hosting Authority (NHA), told journalists in Honiara.

The 10,000-seat stadium was built by the Chinese government.

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China in 2019 and signed a security pact with Beijing in March 2022.

In September 2022, he announced that the election, scheduled later that year, would be postponed to 2024.

Some political commentators said China’s funding of the Pacific Games was a sign of its persistence in improving relations with the region.

While both Beijing and Honiara maintain that the games’ infrastructure demonstrates the benefits of the One China policy, the experts said that the actual benefits have yet to be realised.

Funding for the games has also been provided by New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saudi Arabia, Korea, India and Indonesia.

There are 22 members of the Pacific Games Council (PGC), 15 of which are countries and territories fully affiliated with the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC).

Pacific Games, Solomon Islands Entrance to the Don Bosco Technical Institute, one of six games villages in Honiara.

Countries competing in this year’s Pacific Games include American Samoa, Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna.

New Zealand and Australia are part of the ONOC, but not part of the PGC, and, due to fears the two sporting powerhouses would dominate, they both did not compete at the Pacific Games until admitted in 2015 as invitational teams.

Both countries participated in 2019, and tend to send smaller delegations.

In 2015, Aotearoa and Australia sent a total of 92 athletes to the Games in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, competing in sailing, taekwondo, rugby sevens, and weightlifting. New Zealand also took part in the men's football, with the tournament doubling as an Olympic qualifier for Rio 2016, but did not make the semifinals despite winning their group.

Australia won 47 medals, including 17 gold, with the Kiwis winning one gold out of 20 medals.

At the 2019 Games in Apia, Samoa, New Zealand competed in archery, athletics, football, taekwondo, and weightlifting. Australia entered athletics, beach volleyball, rugby sevens, sailing, taekwondo, and weightlifting.

New Zealand won 25 medals, including eight gold, while Australia clinched 56 medals (33 gold).

New Caledonia and Tahiti (French Polynesia), which do not compete at the Olympic Games, have dominated the Pacific Games, followed by PNG and Fiji.