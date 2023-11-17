Chief Children's Commissioner invites young people to voice what matters most to them

Mana Mokopuna, the Children and Young People’s Commission has launched a simple online survey to ask children and young people what mattes most to them.

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission launched a one-question online survey in English and te reo Māori to ask the mokopuna of Aotearoa what matters most to them.

Designed for children up to age 18 and care-experienced young people up to age 25, the survey is also open to whānau members and the adults who play important roles in their lives, including wider whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations.

The new Chief Children’s Commissioner, Dr Claire Achmad, said the survey is just one way she and the board hope to hear from young people as they set the organisation’s strategic priorities for the next four years.

Mana Mokopuna will regularly engage with a range of communities to help bridge the gap between government decision-making and lived realities for mokopuna and their whānau across the motu.

Supplied Dr Claire Achmad was appointed as the new Chief Children’s Commissioner in November, leading Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission.

The responses from this survey will build on mokopuna views and voices shared with the office over the past 18 months.

“As the independent Crown entity advocating for and with children and young people, it’s vital that our work is grounded in the views, experiences and aspirations of mokopuna, and that we understand those of the whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations that support them too,” Achmad said.

Supplied Mana Mokopuna commissioners, from left: Dr Claire Achmad, Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika, Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Ronelle Baker, Judge Frances Eivers and Josiah Tualamali'i at Waiwhetu Marae in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

“I’m excited to hear from young people about what matters to them and what they want to see Mana Mokopuna focus on. I know they have incredible ideas and are wise about the big issues facing us as a country and as a world.

“Whether it’s something they want to change, a cause they believe in, or any other important issue, I thank them for sharing it with us. We want the experiences, ideas and aspirations of mokopuna to inform our advocacy work.”

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday, November 26.