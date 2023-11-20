Tears and prayers as Linwood mosque gets demolished

The Linwood Islamic Centre has been demolished. The Linwood Ave building where seven people were killed in the March 15, 2019, massacre has sat empty for more than 18 months while worshippers moved to a temporary rental ahead of its demolition.

The Linwood Islamic Centre, where seven people were killed on March 15, 2019, has been demolished.

A small crowd gathered at the site of the building on Christchurch’s Linwood Ave on Monday afternoon to watch as the weatherboard structure was knocked down.

Widower and volunteer Imam Farid Ahmed did a prayer and kaumātua Henare Edwards said a karakia before the excavator rolled in, its claw levelling the remaining shell of the previously abandoned building.

The demolition comes as the coronial inquest into the deaths of the 51 shaheed takes a week’s break.

Seven people were killed in the Linwood Islamic Centre in the terrorist attack, and some families of those who died had just visited New Zealand for the first time in the past weeks to attend the coronial inquest.

Visiting where their family members were killed, they were faced with a site containing stripped buildings covered in graffiti, overgrown grass, rubbish and signs of squatting that had built up over the past 18 months.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sheikh Ashad Ali, who was present at the March 15 attack, was emotional but glad about the demolition.

Sheik Ashad Ali shed tears as he watched the building fall, but he later said it was “good that it’s gone”.

The Aucklander was visiting his son and praying in the Islamic centre when the terrorist attack happened, and said he was lucky to survive – he was sitting next to two of the victims.

He was in Christchurch for the inquest, so came along to watch the demolition.

“The building is gone, but the memories will always be there.

“I’m glad the new generation won't have that bad memory.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Farid Ahmed, volunteer Imam and March 15 widower, says the building may be demolished, but not the memory of those killed there.

Ahmed told those gathered that the peaceful worshippers who were killed there by a hate crime would be remembered, but it was time for a fresh start.

A replacement mosque would offer that, he said.

“We are demolishing the building, but we are not demolishing the memories of the martyrs.”

The Global Civilization Center Trust (GCCT), which was set up by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) not-for-profit organisation to fund its replacement, will build a $20m mosque and tolerance centre on the grounds.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aerial view of the demolition of the Linwood Islamic Centre.

The old KFC building at the front of the property, also covered in graffiti, was bought by the trust and will also be demolished to make room for the masjid that would accommodate about 650 worshippers, and a multipurpose hall for prayers during events for 400 people.

It would also host a mortuary, administrative offices, lecture halls, training rooms, and parking lots for more than 50 vehicles, along with a commercial building for lease to contribute to supporting the masjid and the cultural centre.

Spokesman Taoufik Elidrissi said he was shocked when he showed some UAE dignitaries the site recently and saw the state of it.

The Islamic centre’s trust had sold everything of value on the property, and it was only a shell of the building remaining when it was demolished, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Inside view prior to the demolition, with even the flooring removed and apparently sold, of the Linwood Islamic Centre.

The sponsor was worried about miscommunication and lack of consultation from the local trust, and wanted to remind members the new building was for the whole of Christchurch, he said.

He earlier told Stuff the group had reservations about ongoing conflict involving the Linwood Islamic Charitable Trust (LICT), “as it could potentially affect the project for the community”.

LICT secretary Said Mostafa said at the time they were happy to be on the final step to starting the construction they had been waiting more than four years for.

But he was unsure what ongoing conflict the GCCT referred to, saying “everything is fine”.