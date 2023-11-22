Ara-Te Pūkenga reinstates high-level reo Māori courses after backlash from Christchurch students

Te Puna Wānaka students and staff haka at the Ara/Te Pūkenga Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori event on its Christchurch campus on September 14. Ākonga Matt Calman, pictured behind the lectern, says the institute needs to commit to Māori courses.

Students at Te Pūkenga’s Christchurch campus are one step closer to having high-level reo Māori learning pathways reinstated after laying down a wero (challenge) to management.

Ara-Te Pūkenga Te Puna Wānaka students – who are often asked to haka pōwhiri at graduation ceremonies they themselves cannot access – demanded better from the institution in September to abide by its Tiriti obligations of a "relentless pursuit of equity".

Reo Māori courses were being cancelled if minimum student numbers were not reached, teachers were being rerouted, and a degree pathway was stopped.

But ākonga (students) have now been informed that level 5 and 6 full-time courses will return, regardless of how many students sign up.

Level 4 ākonga Matt Calman – who is also the spokesperson for the Ara Māori Tauira Movement set up to advocate for past, present and future reo Māori students – said the change of heart was “absolutely amazing” as a first step, and he hoped reinstatement of the degree would follow.

“We’re delighted, but it gives us the opportunity to continue to push for the things we believe we should be still entitled to.

Calman family Ara student Matt Calman, left, with a classmate on campus, is thrilled about the decision to offer high-level reo Māori courses again at the Christchurch Te Pukenga campus.

“Now that it’s returned full-time, it’s a viable option for us.”

Finding another course would have meant starting over, as there was no cross-credit available to university and a lack of spaces in over-subscribed courses elsewhere, he said.

“Access is a massive issue.”

It was now easier for students to progress through the levels each semester with the same class they built relationships with.

“I’m stoked, and I’m stoked for my classmates.

“When I finally told them on Monday we will be back next year, there was a flood of gratitude, they are just so happy.”

He and his classmates could now continue on their reo journey in full immersion, but “then we still don’t have anything after that”.

“If we want our degree back, we have to fight for it.”

He also hoped there would be a change in the leap in fee costs expected of students, from about $750 per six-month level to more than $2600 above level 4.

“We’ve urged, teachers and me, movement in that fee space. Nowhere else in Te Pūkenga are fees this high.

“We know many students who want to [keep studying], but at that price, they just can’t make it work.”

Taking away cost as a barrier would improve enrolments, he said.

Each student had goals to become fluent in their language, and it “means so much more in terms of our identity”.

Ara-Te Pūkenga acting operations lead Glynnis Brook said she was pleased to confirm the decision to approve full-time level 3, 4, 5 and 6 Te Pokaitahi Reo programmes with no minimum required number of enrolments.

“This has come about after the concerns of our ākonga were heard and both ākonga and kaiako [teaching staff] took part in open and constructive discussions to find a way forward.”

While changes were made to address issues around consistency and continuity of delivery both in Ōtautahi and Timaru, the issue of fees was still being discussed as Te Pūkenga moved towards a “unified system across the motu”.

Academic staff member Mariechen Ngarotata – who was central to facilitating the discussions between ākonga, kaiako and leadership on the changes – said she was delighted some progress had been made.

Ara-Te Pūkenga provided great opportunities for those wanting to broaden their cultural capability and learn te reo Māori part-time at introductory levels, she said, but the changes offered greater certainty and continuity for full-time students to reclaim the language.

“It’s pleasing to see the importance recognised of kānohi ki te kānohi [face to face] delivery mode for these ākonga, as their reo journey is often much more than language learning and I look forward to being part of continuing this momentum.”