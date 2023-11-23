Ngāi Tahu leader's 'tank is dry' as she hands over the reins

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai hands over the reins when a new chairperson is elected on Friday.

Being more visible in the regions, stopping bottom trawling, and ensuring its tourism investments protect the environment are three aspirations Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai leaves with her successor.

After 22 years on the iwi’s board, including six as kaiwhakahaere, Tumahai is stepping down and the new chairperson will be elected on November 24.

Looking back on her time in leadership, including as deputy and board member, Tumahai – of Te Tai Poutini (Ngāti Waewae) – said it had been a busy time including “a significant level of civil emergency responses across the takiwā”, involving earthquakes, a pandemic, the mosque shootings and flooding.

All the external factors had impacted her ability to focus on her goals when she took up her leadership role, she said.

Covid was three intense years of “really time-consuming” national engagement, and the mosque shootings were a poignant time in history with much work to be done to continue the manaakitanga shown by mana whenua to the grieving community.

There were three things Tumahai wished she could have achieved during her tenure.

She had hoped that every year she would visit all 18 papatipu rūnanga areas.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to achieve that. I am leaving that as a challenge for the new kaiwhakahaere to be regionally visible to our people.”

She also wanted to challenge and continue to push the iwi to have the debate over bottom trawling, and finding technology to stop it and its harm to the seabed and ecosystem.

Ngai Tahu Shotover Jet has unveiled an electric jet boat it says is the first to be designed solely for tourism.

Thirdly, she wanted the iwi to be leaders in climate action and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of the environment in the tourism sector, like with its move to electric Shotover Jet boats in Queenstown.

“That’s the type of stuff I hope we continue to see our iwi evolving over time.”

But it was time for the “next generation to come through who are better equipped to continue the tribe into the future”.

“I feel that my tank is dry, which also indicates that it’s time.”

The candidates going into the election “fit that ideal of what I’m asking to come through to take the iwi forward”.

“When I’m talking about next generation, they’re not young, they’re culturally astute, business savvy, been around the tribe a long time and not new to tribal politics.”

She was proud of the tribal savings scheme, and watching the concerted effort to invest in the regions, and have hapū build their own businesses and control their assets.

“That came out of regions coming to a level of maturity and capability and capacity. It is the evolution of us as a people and tribe.”

About 55% of the tribe lived outside the tribal area, and central still had a role to play, she said.

“I think the iwi needs to continue to evolve, so that it remains relevant to our people. It can’t just be a corporate structure that sits within Canterbury.

“I think about rapidly changing technology, our geopolitical environment that we do have to navigate as iwi, now being a global investor and the tribe itself being vastly spread across New Zealand and internationally.”

Establishing economic resiliency with a diversified portfolio was also important, Tumahai said.

“You need to be able to ride through the rough times, and have investments that give economic resilience.”

Supplied Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai at the funding announcement at the Arahura marae

While “we’re our own worst critics” and some would say the iwi should have done a “damn sight better” since the settlement, it was important to celebrate the successes it had achieved.

The iwi had distributed $700m on wellbeing programmes into the regions, marae, education and health in 25 years, she said.

“There are 18 beautiful marae standing really strong within each of those regions… that are a hive of activity.”

She was most proud that during her time as chairperson, stability, kotahitangha and unity was established in the board – “that definitely wasn’t there when I took up the role as interim seven years ago”.

“I’m leaving it in a really good place.”

She would continue as deputy chairperson on the Climate Change Commission and had taken on two new board roles – on the University of Canterbury Council and the Waitangi National Trust.

Her role as chief executive officer of Pokeka Poutini Ngāi Tahu Limited, a joint company for both West Coast rūnanga, would allow her to “be able to be home more”.