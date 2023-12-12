Requiring NZSL on flight safety videos not a reasonable accommodation, asserts Civil Aviation Authority

The Ombudsman has found the CAA’s decision-making process unreasonable when it decided not to amend rules to include NZSL in airline safety briefing videos.

It began in 2017 when members of Deaf Action NZ wrote to the then-CEO of Air New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, about access issues Deaf travellers were facing while flying.

The group advocates and lobbies with D/deaf/Hard of Hearing New Zealanders to have their human rights upheld within public and private institutions and service providers.

Their spokesperson, Kim Robinson, complained that captions on in-flight safety videos were too small to read from two seats away or close up, that New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), the natural language for the Deaf community in Aoteroa, was absent in videos, and that a $10 charge was incurred on captioned movies on a domestic flight while all 28 of the free television programmes available were not captioned.

Though Air NZ advised that the charge on captioned movies would be waived for travellers requiring captions, the text size and absence of NZSL on safety videos would not be changed.

Deaf Action NZ’s following petition to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in 2018 to have a safety briefing rule changed to accommodate NZSL in safety videos was rejected a year later, so DANZ escalated the concern to the Ombudsman.

Last week, the Chief Ombudsman found that the CAA’s decision-making processes were unreasonable while deciding not to amend the rules to include NZSL in airline safety briefing videos.

Peter Boshier said, under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, public sector agencies are required to protect and promote the rights of disabled people and to prevent breaches of their rights.

“Agencies must provide reasonable accommodation for disabled people and take appropriate measures to ensure disabled people have access to good information.”

The CAA advised that it didn’t specifically consider the Disability Convention as part of its initial assessment of Deaf Action NZ’s petition, nor did it consider consulting Deaf Action NZ.

“Although part of the Civil Aviation Act focusses on safety and security, there was nothing precluding the CAA from considering the Disability Convention when assessing an issue,” Boshier said.

“I would have expected, as a minimum, that the CAA explicitly considered the convention at the time of its initial assessment.

“The Disability Convention also states that in decision-making processes concerning issues relating to disabled people, parties should closely consult and actively involve disabled people or their representative organisations.”

Boshier considered it was unreasonable for the CAA not to have explicitly taken the convention into account at the time of its initial assessment. He also concluded that it was unreasonable for the CAA not to consult Deaf Action NZ or other relevant disability groups.

“CAA’s initial assessment would have benefited from a richer understanding of disability issues.”

Boshier said that on balance, it wasn’t necessary to recommend that the CAA remake its decision because the CAA assured that it would consult relevant disability groups as part of developing its future guidance to operators.

Instead, he recommended that the CAA apologise to Deaf Action NZ and that it prioritise the development of guidance for the airline industry to ensure safety messages are effective and accessible.

The CAA accepted the recommendations and apologised to Deaf Action NZ.

However, Robinson said that the lobby group was not satisfied with the CAA’s apology and “may need to take further legal action”.

Although CAA has consulted with another organisation, Deaf Aotearoa, Robinson said that the CAA has not contacted Deaf Action NZ.

The apology letter signed by deputy chief executive, John Kay said that the CAA “failed to ensure that the UNCRPD was specifically referenced as part of the issue assessment triage process.”

Kay said as a result, it has reviewed its process to ensure that the UNCRPD is considered more specifically as part of their future assessment processes.

“We do remain satisfied that the existing Civil Aviation Rules comply with the UNCRPD,” Kay added.

“Requiring the use of NZ Sign Language on all safety videos would not constitute a reasonable accommodation in light of the measures currently in place and the impact on other uses of the services.”

The measures currently in place include crew demonstration, video and the printed safety information card on the back of each seat.

Robinson disagreed that the current rules comply with the UNCRPD.

He pointed to Article 30 of the UNCRPD which states that, “persons with disabilities shall be entitled, on an equal basis with others, to recognition and support of their specific cultural and linguistic identity, including sign languages and deaf culture.”

Robinson said, “this case is an example of Deaf Action’s focus on making sure Deaf New Zealanders have the same access to information as others – to be able to make our own choices, to have control over our lives and to live as citizens.

“Access to safety information is about keeping us safe, and those we are travelling with safe. It means air crew can focus on what they need to do during an emergency.”

“We expect that the UNCRPD is fully followed with full consultation with the correct disability groups, not with groups who try to profit from it,” Robinson said.

“There are no shortcuts to this.”