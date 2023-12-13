Need to protect climate refugees more urgent than ever, experts say

Pacific leaders have said there is no subject more important to their people than climate change.

While it has taken decades, the complex and increasingly urgent issue of “climate mobility” has gradually become central to international negotiations, an expert says.

The comments followed governments agreeing at the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai to build a “loss and damage fund” to compensate particularly vulnerable countries.

More than US$83 billion (NZ$135.7b) had been mobilised for the climate fund during the first five days of COP28.

Climate crisis researcher Dr Dalila Gharbaoui at the University of Canterbury welcomed the breakthrough but said questions remained over the long-term sustainability of financial sources and how the fund would be administered.

New Zealand’s dream outcome for the Dubai conference would be to get global consensus around how to phase out the use of fossil fuels, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said.

Aotearoa has had a bumpy reception at the summit, with activists last week awarding New Zealand “fossil of the day” over the new Government’s plans to reopen oil and gas exploration.

Watts, sworn in 72 hours before the start of COP28 on November 30, was also late to sign a pledge to triple renewable energy and double global energy efficiency by 2030.

Indigenous climate activists have also criticised New Zealand for being “unusually quiet during negotiations this year”.

In her latest report published this week, Gharbaoui said it was unclear how the Loss and Damage Climate Fund would be integrated with the Global Stocktake – the report card on progress toward Paris Agreement goals.

University of Canterbury Dr Dalila Gharbaoui says the "climate refugee" question is already highly political and has been a challenge to bring into formal agendas since the Paris Agreement in 2015.

“The fund still represents progress and only clear targets will help ensure meaningful outcomes that ‘leave no one behind’,” she said.

“Embedding the specific issue of climate mobility within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has never been easy.

“No consensus has been reached on protecting the citizens of states threatened by the impacts of climate change.

“Nor is there much apparent political will to change the definition of ‘refugee’ in the 1951 Refugee Convention to include those affected by climate change – or to develop new international law that would protect them.”

Gharbaoui said with the world beginning to witness some of the consequences of this failure, it was important the Dubai summit maintained momentum on an “issue that was not going away”.

The Pacific Islands Forum said that for decades, small island developing states have struggled to achieve some form of global climate justice.

Pacific Islands Forum Cook Islands Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Mark Brown called for urgent action to protect climate refugees.

“For many of us, access to finance means a critical barrier in our pursuits to accelerate climate action,” forum chair and Cooks Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said.

“With a fund in place, protecting climate refugees is more urgent than ever.”

Australia struck the “most significant” Pacific agreement in its history with Tuvalu after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a treaty to provide climate, economic and security assistance to the tiny island nation at the forum leaders summit in the Cook Islands last month.

The historic climate refuge and security pact will create a pathway for Tuvalu’s citizens to come to Australia as the threat of climate change worsens, Albanese told a press conference in Rarotonga.

Flanked by Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano, Albanese said the Falepili Union would also provide security for Tuvalu in the event of a humanitarian disaster or a conflict.

But Gharbaoui said the agreement showed how thorny the question of climate mobility had become.

“The agreement provides a ‘pathway’ for citizens of Tuvalu, affected by climate change, to gain citizenship in Australia. But it comes with a series of serious trade-offs for Tuvaluan national sovereignty, making its viability as a model of climate mobility justice questionable.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Boys play in the lagoon on sandbags reinforcing a land reclamation project, a countermeasure to the rising sea, in Funafuti, Tuvalu. (File photo)

“While claiming to offer Tuvaluan people the ability to ‘move with dignity’, the Falepili agreement also requires Tuvalu to ‘mutually agree with Australia’ on any security and defence-related arrangements with other countries.

“This is broadly defined to include defence, policing, border protection, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure; all key areas of geopolitical tension with China in the Pacific,” Gharbaoui said.

The agreement has also been criticised by other climate experts and NGOs in the region for “breaching the good faith obligations of states undertaking climate mobility agreements with vulnerable partners”.

“The Falepili Union was dressed up as a bilateral treaty – meaning it works for both countries – [but] should have been called the Australia Defence Treaty in Tuvalu,” one commentator said.

“Countries at the forefront of climate change – low-lying island states vulnerable to sea level rise, in particular – have long put principles of dignity and equity at the centre of their calls for climate justice.

“A significant gap in the Australia-Tuvalu agreement was the lack of consultation with Tuvaluan citizens.”

Debate in Tuvalu's parliament raised serious questions about this, as well as the agreement's approval by cabinet, widespread public confusion, and the lack of an officially released version from Natano’s government.

Tuvalu’s opposition said research showed that communities hit by climate change did not need just “the opportunity to move with dignity, but also the option to stay with dignity”.

This is particularly true for Pacific peoples and nations where displacement, planned relocation and migration are becoming stark realities, Gharbaoui said.

“Communities in Samoa, for example, have found ways to adapt that minimise both physical risk and cultural harm.”

The UN Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28) ends on Wednesday.