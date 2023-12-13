Get with the programme or get out, disgruntled public officials told

“Get with the programme or get out” is the message being sent out to public advisers who cannot work with the new coalition Government of the National, ACT and NZ First.

ACT said it welcomed Pacific health expert Sir Collin Tukuitonga’s resignation as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Pacific Senate.

The Niuean-born New Zealand academic cited “no confidence” in the Government which was sworn in a week ago.

But ACT’s Health and Public Service spokesperson Todd Stephenson said any public official who couldn't implement the programme outlined by the elected government should resign.

There are more than 380,000 Pasifika people in Aotearoa (8%), with most of them living in Auckland, according to StatsNZ.

They form the fourth-largest ethnic grouping in the country after European descendants, indigenous Māori, and Asian New Zealanders.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sir Collin Tukuitonga has resigned as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Pacific Senate. (File photo)

The National Pacific Health Senate was established in March 2022 under the Labour Government, aimed at “providing objective, strategic advice to Te Whatu Ora and support it to deliver more equitable health outcomes for Pacific people”.

Tukuitonga told RNZ Pacific on Monday that he didn't want to work for the new Government, adding he didn't believe the coalition would “treat Pacific people well”.

Tukuitonga had also stepped down from his roles in other government advisory groups.

Last month, he criticised the Government’s plans to repeal smoke-free legislation, calling the move “immoral and embarrassing internationally”.

He warned that the plan would “severely affect lower-income Māori and Pacific communities”, which were already “disproportionately” represented in the smoking statistics.

Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua said he was also “appalled” at the Government’s decision.

“Although I was shocked at the news [on Monday], I was not surprised.

“We need the undiluted and powerful voice of this champion of our communities to keep this Government honest.

Supplied ACT’s health and public health spokesperson, Todd Stephenson, says senior public advisers who couldn't bring themselves to implement the programme outlined by the elected Government should resign.

“He made the call, I think, in the best interests of our people,” Pakilau said.

Other Pacific community leaders said the reversal of the smoke-free amendments would result in about 1000 extra deaths over the next decade, which would be mostly Māori and cost the health system $1.3 billion.

”About 51,000 Pasifika adults are current smokers. Pacific Islanders are also more likely to have negative health outcomes from smoking than other ethnicities, including heart disease,” former Labour list MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said.

Health and Pacific Minister Shane Reti (National) praised Tukuitonga as “one of New Zealand's most prominent Pacific health leaders, as well as in the region and globally".

“Collin has always been one to use the power of his voice to advocate for his people. I wish him very well for the future. I hope Collin will re-engage with us.”

Stephenson said public servants were employed to serve the public to the best of their abilities.

“If someone can’t do that because of their personal political beliefs, including the belief that some ethnic groups should be treated differently by the Government because of their race, they should resign.

“It is in no one’s interest to have top public advisers glumly going through the motions in high-paid positions when there are potential champions for service delivery who would jump at the chance to fill those roles.

“In short, get with the programme or get out,” he said.