Māori students to research issues central to community over summer

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga summer intern Tui Barrett (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, Kāi Tahu) is working on a project to assess the effects of freshwater gold clam in Waiapā awa.

A series of summer projects will help a group of Māori university students improve their research skills while they tackle issues that impact their community.

Twenty-six university students have been selected to take part in Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga – New Zealand’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence’s New Horizons summer internship programme, after a record number of students applied.

The students will research a range of topics including how to deliver vaccines in a culturally sensitive way, and improve the mental health of Māori youth.

“The internship is a way for our students to gain valuable research experience under the guidance of some of this country’s most experienced researchers,” Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga research manager Kiri Edge said.

"It’s a win-win for everyone because while it enables those who are just starting their research careers to access knowledge and experience, it also helps our senior researchers with some much-needed contribution on their projects."

Edge said one of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga’s main roles was to support the next generation of researchers to become excellent at what they do.

Waikato River Authority In four-and-a-half hours, river iwi removed 125kg of gold clams from the Waikato River by hand. "It just makes you want to cry," said Poto Davies of Ngāti Koroki Kahukura. (Video first published August 16, 2023.)

"We hope this programme will help them gain the skills, confidence, and love of research to continue to the very highest levels of academia, science, and innovation,” she said.

"Our senior researchers love the chance to tautoko [support] students over the summer. It is their chance to give back and mentor, which is very important to our philosophy."

This year two internships will be offered through a collaboration between Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga and Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

"The museum holds such precious knowledge and taonga and our students are privileged to have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills under the guidance of their amazing team,” Edge said.

Other projects students will be researching include improving Māori health services, the incursion of freshwater gold clam into the Waiapā awa, responses to severe weather events, artificial intellignece and child protection.

“NPM’s underpinning philosophy is flourishing Māori futures and our summer internships are one way we can accomplish this,” Edge said.

"This summer programme encourages our up-and-coming research stars – giving them a fantastic opportunity to work on projects that are focused upon improving the lives of Māori and the environment as well as helping us all gain a deeper understanding of our history and culture.”