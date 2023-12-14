Charities join forces to make Christmas brighter for sick, disabled tamariki

Community advocate Dave Letele visits Kidz First patient Nina Grace, 6, and her family in Papakura.

A special initiative aimed at bringing Christmas cheer to sick and disabled children in South Auckland is under way.

Community advocate Dave Letele and his BBM organisation have partnered with the Middlemore Foundation Counties Manukau to support children looked after by Kidz First Children’s Hospital.

Letele said the Kidz First Christmas campaign will provide crucial support to South Auckland families with children who are sick or disabled.

“Families in South Auckland have been doing it tough, and this Christmas will be hard – even more so for the 600 families looking after disabled or sick children at home, as well as the kids stuck in hospital wards.”

Letele said Kidz First Christmas is the Middlemore Foundation’s final fundraising drive for the year, supporting families in need.

“The aim is to raise more than $80,000, which will cover a magical Christmas party, gifts for each child, and a fresh BBM Food Share Pack for families.

Middlemore Foundation Nina Grace and her family meet Santa Claus at last year's Kidz First Christmas party.

“The cost of living crisis means Christmas will be a difficult time for many in South Auckland, especially for the hundreds of families with disabled or sick children supported by the Middlemore children's hospital.

“Kidz First was purpose-built to provide specialist paediatric care and support for South Auckland families. Let’s put Kidz First this Christmas.”

Nina Grace, 6, is among the thousands of children involved with the hospital.

She has undergone many surgeries for multiple congenital anomalies associated with VACTERL association, a condition her parents said Nina has had from birth, affecting various functions in her body.

According to the World Health Organisation, congenital disorders are structural or functional anomalies that occur during intrauterine life.

They are also called birth defects, congenital anomalies, or congenital malformations. These conditions develop prenatally and may be identified before or at birth, or later in life, the WHO said.

“Most recently, Nina had spinal surgery and is now standing taller than ever,” her mother, Vaka’ahi Sanelivi, said.

Dave Letele’s BBM Foundation has teamed up with the Middlemore Foundation to make the holiday season brighter for sick and disabled children in South Auckland.

Described by her parents as their miracle baby, “Nina adores going to school, making new friends, and learning new things,” Sanelivi said.

“Her infectious enthusiasm and determination have touched the hearts of everyone she meets.

"Knowing the community, all the Kidz First nurses and staff, and the donors who helped put it on for our sick kids and their families is just amazing. They are an incredible support for families like ours.

“Last year's Kidz First Christmas party was absolutely awesome and seeing the kids' big smiles was my favourite part.

“Thank you so much again for being able to help make it possible for all our kids and whānau to be supported again this Christmas.”

Letele said Christmas was the biggest event on BBM’s calendar.

“For the children, we need to make sure that no one misses out. If you can help, let’s make it a good one for these kids.”

Margi Mellsop, chief executive of Middlemore Foundation, said the impact of Kidz First’s support for local families was enormous.

“The parents tell us how much they love the team at Kidz First, who always go the extra mile for them and their children.

Middlemore Foundation The Kidz First Christmas campaign helps to fund the holiday party, bringing Christmas joy to sick and disabled children in South Auckland.

“Our team has recently provided support for one of the families in our community – their 4-year-old son has cerebral palsy, and they lost their home in the Māngere Bridge fire.

“Dave has also been working with other affected families in the area.”

She said Kidz First Christmas is Middlemore Foundation’s last fundraising drive for the year and ends on Christmas Day.

This year, the foundation gave more than $100,000 to community partners for flood relief, funded 20 Health Science scholarships, and provided more than 18,000 pyjama sets and winter items for tamariki in need, Mellsop said.

“Middlemore Foundation also funded nearly $1 million of vital equipment for Middlemore Hospital and Kidz First, including neonatal MRI-compatible ventilators and virtual reality goggles to calm children undergoing MRI scans.”

To support the Kidz First Christmas, people can donate by putting a virtual decoration on the special Christmas tree on the website.

Mellsop said groups of workmates, classmates, or friends and whānau could also fill up boxes with new toys to donate to Kidz First or buy a Kidz First patient a Christmas gift from their wishlist.

The toy drive deliveries need to be with the Middlemore Foundation by December 15.