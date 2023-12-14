New tool set to revolutionise dementia diagnosis for Māori kaumātua

Dr Makarena Dudley is the principal investigator behind MANA, a culturally responsive tool for the enhanced diagnosis of dementia in Māori kaumātua.

An innovative new assessment tool is poised to transform the diagnosis of mate wareware (dementia) in Māori kaumātua.

The Māori Assessment of Neuropsychological Abilities or MANA was launched on Tuesday by Māori researchers at Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

The tool offers a te ao Māori perspective by incorporating spiritual, familial, and cognitive dimensions into the diagnostic process, principal investigator and psychologist Dr Makarena Dudley said.

Dudley, the deputy dean Māori at the university’s Centre for Brain Research, said MANA was an empowering option for kaumātua undergoing diagnosis, a process that can be stressful.

"It's a tool that enhances the current diagnosis system in Aotearoa New Zealand, providing a culturally responsive approach,” Dudley said.

Researchers engaged with hundreds of kaumātua and their whānau, drawing on their insights and experience in the development of MANA.

"We have included practices of tikanga Māori when using the MANA tool to provide an environment that will reduce stress and get the best out of the person being tested.”

The tool emerged from a bottom-up approach, engaging with the kōrero of up to 300 kaumātua and whānau, who shared their insights and experiences of mate wareware.

MANA has been sanctioned by Te Whatu Ora’s Health of Older People committee and will be integrated into the agency’s pathways, allowing clinicians to use it when diagnosing dementia in Māori patients.

It can be accessed from the NZ Dementia Foundation website for free with the hope that will encourage widespread adoption of the tool.

Dudley said it would give people an opportunity to learn and understand the benefits of the MANA tool to foster awareness and acceptance.

“The introduction of the MANA into the dementia diagnostic pathway will enhance accessibility for Māori who may be reluctant to engage in the current process based within a Western worldview,” she said.