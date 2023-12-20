Christmas lunch: 'Forget the ham and turkey - it's all about the company and colour'

A Westpac survey revealed that 44% of people expect to spend less than last year.

Families can celebrate the holiday without overspending, celebrity chef Daniel Abou-Chedid says as he reveals his guide to a festive and affordable Christmas lunch.

With many households feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, the respected food entrepreneur shared some important advice for families concerned about the cost of Christmas festivities this year.

“Christmas is a time for being with loved ones and enjoying each other's company,” Chef Daniel, as he is commonly known, said.

“You don't have to spend a fortune on food to have a wonderful Christmas lunch, you just need to do the basics well.”

When two or more people share a meal that they enjoy, it can be an experience that stays with them their whole life, says celebrity chef Daniel Abou-Chedid.

Sydney-based Chef Daniel has some tips on how to have a wonderful Christmas lunch without breaking the bank.

“This Christmas is all about the company and the colour – and doing lunch or dinner on a budget.

“Draw on the garden to create a table masterpiece with shrubs and flowers. Get the kids to create table decorations and bonbons.

“Instead of splurging on turkey and ham, mix up your menu with affordable meats, vibrant salads, and creative platters. Remember, the herbs and spices bring the flavour.”

"You don't have to spend a fortune on food to have a wonderful Christmas lunch."

South Auckland caregiver Makareta Kikau has a budget-friendly, hassle-free way to feed her big family at Christmas.

“Pizza. Yes, that crowd-pleaser that is so often overlooked for the Christmas feast in favour of other, more traditional, Christmas fare.

“On a day when we're often splitting our time between different feasts with different family and friends, it can be expensive, time-consuming and a waste of food to be catering a whole roast dinner for people that may not need it,” the 52-year-old mother of six told Stuff.

Single mum Emily Singh, of Christchurch, said this year has been really hard.

“With three kids at school, I have had to make some changes to make ends meet.

“We are having chicken and cold ham for lunch. We usually have prawns and turkey, but this year we decided to put the money into presents for the kids for things they need.

"We will have a wonderful lunch but it will be different. We will be together and this is all that matters."

For the Faleafagas in West Auckland, their Christmas dinner is going to “cost a lot more this year” with food prices on the rise, mother Sina said.

“We will have our traditional umu (hangi) of meats and veggies. And, don’t forget, there’s dessert.

“No matter what kind of year you’ve had, Christmas is a wonderful time to gather with friends and family and enjoy yourself.

“But it’s also an expensive time of year and could be pricey this time around when the cost-of-living crisis has pushed up the cost of everything from fuel to food.”

The 40-year-old nurse said her family will host about 50 people on Christmas Day, “so putting everything in the umu is one way of cutting down on time in the kitchen”.

Kiwi Sally Nutt – whose TikTok account @salmakescheapfood is dedicated to affordable and delicious eating – shared her top tips for a Christmas banquet on a budget last year.

Unsplash “Work out what food and dishes are needed and ask everyone to bring something.”

When it comes to sorting your grocery shop, Nutt recommends planning your meals and setting up your cart using a supermarket website, so you know exactly what the shop will cost you.

She plans all her meals and ingredients before “shopping” online to find the exact cost before hitting the shop.

She said it also helped to figure out if ingredients could be used across multiple dishes.

Chef Daniel suggests elevating your meal with a “dazzling array of vegetables”.

“Think almonds with broccoli, maple syrup on carrots, and pickled walnuts with cabbage. It's all about colour, texture, and taste with more emphasis on the sides.

“Create mouth-watering grazing platters with dips, crackers, home-made quiches, and more. They're budget-friendly and offer a variety of flavours for your guests.”

Or go the pot-luck route, he says. “Work out what food and dishes are needed and ask everyone to bring something. This is a great way of involving everyone in the day and giving people creative licence to produce their own take on a Christmas Day favourite.

“It also reduces the financial impact of providing all the food. Christmas Day should be about enjoying everyone’s company, not stressing about the expense of the day.”