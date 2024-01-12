Court orders end to shark culling in New Caledonia

A court in New Caledonia has ordered Nouméa's municipality and southern provinces to stop "preventive" shark culling in the French territory.

They have also been ordered to pay US$3300 (NZ$5276) to the local environmental organisation EPLP (Ensemble pour la Planète).

The administrative court ruled on December 28 that earlier decisions made by both institutions in response to a spate of shark attacks early last year were “null and void”.

Wildlife conservation advocates have protested the cull programme, put in place by authorities after an Australian tourist was mauled by a tiger shark in February.

Located about 2400km north of New Zealand, New Caledonia has a population of 280,500 – 44% are the indigenous Kanak people.

Between January and June 2023, 5077 Kiwis visited the Pacific nation, according to Tourism New Caledonia.

New Caledonia Tourism Anse Vata Beach in Nouméa reopened to the public on December 7.

It also said that between 1958 and 2020, there were 67 attacks, including 13 fatal ones.

Dozens of sharks have been destroyed so far, the World Wildlife Fund said, with three 4m-long tiger sharks killed by local authorities soon after the tourist attack.

The court said the culling response was “disproportionate” in comparison to pursuing the goal of human life protection.

It said that there had been “no scientific study” to determine the exact population of targeted shark species or the impact of such culling on the country’s marine biodiversity.

In an earlier ruling in mid-October 2023, the court suspended culls targeting tiger sharks and bull sharks because of massive collateral damage to other marine species.

Local wildlife advocates estimated that 83 tiger sharks and 44 bull sharks have been killed in 2023.

But Nouméa Mayor Sonia Lagarde disregarded the decision and reiterated her order to continue with the shark-killing operation, including in “marine reserve” areas.

Popular beaches, the Baie des Citrons/Lemons Bay and Anse Vata were reopened to the public on December 7, after 700m-long shark nets were installed.

The culling operations were funded by a special French government grant of about US$550,000 (NZ$879,000).

Beachgoers were advised to swim “at their own risk” outside the secured areas.

Lagarde’s decision was criticised by scientists and conservationists, including The Caledonia Together Party, which voted against the programme.

Tourism New Caledonia While beaches remained closed to swimmers in Nouméa last year, people could still visit them but were urged to stay on the shore.

The party said there were more sharks where the culls had taken place.

The EPLP took legal action to stop the shark culls, calling them “environmentally irresponsible”.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature welcomed the court decision, saying the culls were “likely to cause a cascade of further ecological problems while giving the public a false sense of security”.

Kiwis travelling to Nouméa have been urged to exercise caution.

“Swimmers should be alert to any warning signs and follow the advice of local authorities when beaches have been closed due to a shark sighting or shark-related incidents,” Manatū Aorere, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said in a statement.

Shark nets were installed in Dunedin, New Zealand, in 1971 and were removed in 2011. The nets were found to be detrimental to the environment, the Government said, with close to 700 non-target species killed.

A woman was injured in a shark attack at the Southland holiday spot of Riverton, after the 21-year-old was walking in knee-deep water in the estuary, near the rugby grounds at about 2am on December 19.

Police said a shark bit her leg, leaving her with a significant laceration.

On December 28, a 14-year-old surfer at Ethel Beach in South Australia, died after receiving fatal leg wounds inflicted by a shark, local police said.

Two days later, a 39-year-old Hawaiian surfer in the north of Maui Island was killed following a shark attack.

A man was saved after spending 23.5 hours in the water at sea off Whangamatā encountering a shark on January 2.

Police said he had used the reflection from his wristwatch to attract the attention of rescuers.